Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments with a restaurant and a health center in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

The residence is designed with the concept of a "serviced apartment" that perfectly combines hotel services with residence life and makes your life more comfortable. The first two floors will be allocated for commercial premises.

The project consists of 82 independent apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and features high-quality finishing, trendy materials, innovative products, bright interiors, high ceilings.

restaurant

cafe

health center

concierge

room cleaning

laundry

24-hour reception and security

parking

The company has been working on the construction of residential projects and hotels in Turkey since 1994. The complex as part of its franchise growth strategy, is moving its brand to different places in Turkey and the world, aiming to reach 50 hotels by 2030.

Advantages

Ideal for renting on Airbnb. Estimated yield: from 8%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kagithane is located on the European side of Istanbul, close to the Bosphorus and the most popular areas in the city center.

The strategic location, developed transport network, metro and the opening of the Kagithane-Piyalepasa tunnel make the area especially attractive to investors. At the same time, it is distinguished by comparatively lower prices for quality housing.

The complex is located 150 meters from the metro station. There is also a supermarket, hospital, and university nearby.