  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kagithane
  4. Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments with a restaurant and a health center in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments with a restaurant and a health center in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$262,073
09/07/2025
$262,073
08/07/2025
$261,259
06/07/2025
$261,297
05/07/2025
$261,720
04/07/2025
$260,671
03/07/2025
$260,964
02/07/2025
$261,081
01/07/2025
$262,630
29/06/2025
$262,592
28/06/2025
$263,067
27/06/2025
$263,265
26/06/2025
$264,668
25/06/2025
$265,531
24/06/2025
$267,807
22/06/2025
$267,061
21/06/2025
$267,319
20/06/2025
$268,676
19/06/2025
$267,722
18/06/2025
$266,374
17/06/2025
$266,824
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23215
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414553
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

The residence is designed with the concept of a "serviced apartment" that perfectly combines hotel services with residence life and makes your life more comfortable. The first two floors will be allocated for commercial premises.

The project consists of 82 independent apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and features high-quality finishing, trendy materials, innovative products, bright interiors, high ceilings.

  • restaurant
  • cafe
  • health center
  • concierge
  • room cleaning
  • laundry
  • 24-hour reception and security
  • parking

The company has been working on the construction of residential projects and hotels in Turkey since 1994. The complex as part of its franchise growth strategy, is moving its brand to different places in Turkey and the world, aiming to reach 50 hotels by 2030.

Advantages

Ideal for renting on Airbnb. Estimated yield: from 8%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kagithane is located on the European side of Istanbul, close to the Bosphorus and the most popular areas in the city center.

The strategic location, developed transport network, metro and the opening of the Kagithane-Piyalepasa tunnel make the area especially attractive to investors. At the same time, it is distinguished by comparatively lower prices for quality housing.

The complex is located 150 meters from the metro station. There is also a supermarket, hospital, and university nearby.

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$525,144
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Oba, Turkey
from
$108,049
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$200,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$328,464
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$140,696
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments with a restaurant and a health center in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$262,073
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$207,909
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m2 in the Kavi Home Oba complex. Kitchen-living room Two bedrooms Two bathrooms Kavi Home is a premium residential complex located in Alanya, surrounded by green gardens in the prestigious Oba area, just 4 …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$693,868
The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Sisli, Turkey
from
$533,032
Why this property؟ The project is located in Nisantasi district in Sisli, the heart of Istanbul, one of the most prestigious regions in it. An environment rich in hospitals and fashion stores of the most famous international and local brands. A life of comfort and luxury awaits you in luxur…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications