Residential complex New residence close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$92,084
18/05/2025
$92,084
17/05/2025
$91,744
16/05/2025
$91,805
14/05/2025
$92,544
13/05/2025
$91,558
11/05/2025
$91,360
10/05/2025
$91,665
09/05/2025
$90,921
08/05/2025
$90,589
07/05/2025
$90,903
14/04/2025
$90,495
13/04/2025
$90,548
12/04/2025
$90,885
11/04/2025
$92,939
10/04/2025
$93,319
09/04/2025
$93,787
08/04/2025
$93,729
06/04/2025
$93,784
05/04/2025
$92,929
04/04/2025
$94,171
3
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

We offer modern studios and apartments with 1 bedroom in the city center.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Ring road and bridges - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Hospitals - 4 minutes
  • Supermarket - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
