Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey

A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery.
The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate villas.
For sale there are 54 apartments and 7 villas. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-3 bedrooms, balcony or terrace. Villas have 3 bedrooms.Location and nearby infrastructure
There are many educational institutions, hospitals, shopping centers and other necessary infrastructure in Kagithane.
The distance from the complex to some popular places:
In addition, within walking distance of the complex there are numerous bus stops and subway stations.