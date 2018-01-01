  1. Realting.com
  Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€442,912
;
7
About the complex

A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery.

The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate villas.

For sale there are 54 apartments and 7 villas. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-3 bedrooms, balcony or terrace. Villas have 3 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

There are many educational institutions, hospitals, shopping centers and other necessary infrastructure in Kagithane.

The distance from the complex to some popular places:

  • Istanbul Airport - 30 km
  • Istinyepark Mall - 3.5 km
  • Maslak Acibadem Hospital - 8 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 7 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 6 km

In addition, within walking distance of the complex there are numerous bus stops and subway stations.

Marmara Region, Turkey

