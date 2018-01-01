Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey

A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas.

The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. On the ground floor there is a collaboration area with workstations, meeting rooms and video calling booths. There are relaxation rooms, gaming areas and a cafe. The entire third floor is reserved for socializing only. From the terrace surrounded by a garden you can enjoy the views and sit in the restaurant.

Rental income is collected in a common and distributed evenly among the property owners.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the heart of the new developing neighbourhood of Kığıthane/Jendere.

Only 25 minutes drive from the new Istanbul Airport.

300m to the city metro and Istanbul Airport metro line.

5 minutes drive to both Bosphorus bridges.

Located next to Vadi Istanbul and Axis shopping centres.