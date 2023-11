Karakocali, Turkey

from €120,000

-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the flat, you can see the sea. What about enjoying the sea view while you are drinking your coffee? And also there is the swimming pool where you can swim or sunbath near it. Sea View apartment in Alanya, Tosmur just 150 meters to BeachNow, It is time to talk about the location of the building. This apartment is in the Tosmur neighborhood near to the Dimriver and just 150 meters to the sea. Tosmur is a well-known neighborhood in Alanya with its beach, shops for international residents. You can go to the beach in ten minutes on foot. And also there are markets, restaurants, and cafes around the building. In five minutes you can reach the bus stop, get on the bus and go wherever you want. Be sure, Hiking near the Dim River will be so relaxing and enjoyable in the mornings. If you want to go to the city square, It will take only 15 minutes. The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a 10 storey building. Why Buy this Apartment in Alanya, Tosmur?-Full furniture and kitchen appliances included -Close to the beach -Sea view from the balcony As a result, we certainly recommend you to buy this apartment to have a nice life in Alanya. You will never regret!