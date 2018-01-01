  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€396,556
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer different apartments with storerooms.

The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work

areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and recreational areas, barbecue areas, outdoor and indoor lounge areas, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a garage and a parking.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • High ceilings (2.8 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of a metro station. Schools, universities, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centers are within 5 km.

  • TEM Highway - 2 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 7 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 31 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€239,580
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
€206,570
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
from
€399,724
Residential complex Investicionnyy kompleks s lyuksovoy infrastrukt
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Residential complex Apartments under construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€195,000
You are viewing
New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€396,556
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,300
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Didim, Turkey
from
€146,000
Developer: Polat Group
Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-Spacious 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Didim Luxury and modern 2 bedroom flat for sale in Didim. 2 bedroom apartment in a great location in Didim, in the center of Didim and within walking distance of all local amenities, shops, markets, bars and restaurants. Affordable 2-bedroom apartment with separate kitchen and spacious is located in the popular and developing area of ​​Altinkum. The bedrooms in this apartment are spacious and bright. One of the bedrooms is en-suite and the other is a shared family bathroom. The materials and workmanship of bathroom cabinets, shower cabins and kitchen cabinets are 1st quality. All the materials used in the wall paints, floor floors and kitchen cabinets of the magnificent apartment with a very large and useful luxury design are of high quality. The ceiling is spotlighted and the windows have automatic blinds. Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean, loving many rising players and having many natural beauties together. Those who want to have a holiday in Didim, summer and winter, Miletus Museum, Apollon Temple, Priene Ancient City, due to the fact that Didim is one of the centers of the old settlement cities, it is an interesting holiday destination that hosts many civilizations and also contains the remains of these civilizations. In addition to its historical and natural beauties, it continues to be the focus of attention of holidaymakers with its natural beauties. One of the most beautiful beaches in Turkey, Altınkum beach and other beaches, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets attract investors and turn them into unmissable opportunities for those who want to live all year round. You can also contact us by calling us. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT ALTINKUM Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel. Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches. The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings. The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€4,65M
Agency: TRANIO
One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool, spa, restaurant, conference room, the largest cinema in the city, concierge services, 24-hour security and other amenities available to residents. Advantages Convenient payment system in several stages. Possible installment plan for 3 years, down payment 25%. Location and nearby infrastructure Uskudar is one of the most prestigious residential areas of the city in the Asian side of Istanbul. The complex is located next to Emaar Square. There are all types of transport, including the subway. It is easy to get to Taksim Square (11 km), Bosphorus Bridge (12 km), Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (25 km). Metro station - 1.4 km Bus stop - 300 meters Medical center - 6 minutes Shopping mall - 100 meters Buhara Park - 500 meters Sea promenade - 10 minutes Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 28 minutes
Realting.com
Go