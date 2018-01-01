New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Didim, Turkey

from €146,000

Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-Spacious 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Didim Luxury and modern 2 bedroom flat for sale in Didim. 2 bedroom apartment in a great location in Didim, in the center of Didim and within walking distance of all local amenities, shops, markets, bars and restaurants. Affordable 2-bedroom apartment with separate kitchen and spacious is located in the popular and developing area of ​​Altinkum. The bedrooms in this apartment are spacious and bright. One of the bedrooms is en-suite and the other is a shared family bathroom. The materials and workmanship of bathroom cabinets, shower cabins and kitchen cabinets are 1st quality. All the materials used in the wall paints, floor floors and kitchen cabinets of the magnificent apartment with a very large and useful luxury design are of high quality. The ceiling is spotlighted and the windows have automatic blinds. Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean, loving many rising players and having many natural beauties together. Those who want to have a holiday in Didim, summer and winter, Miletus Museum, Apollon Temple, Priene Ancient City, due to the fact that Didim is one of the centers of the old settlement cities, it is an interesting holiday destination that hosts many civilizations and also contains the remains of these civilizations. In addition to its historical and natural beauties, it continues to be the focus of attention of holidaymakers with its natural beauties. One of the most beautiful beaches in Turkey, Altınkum beach and other beaches, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets attract investors and turn them into unmissable opportunities for those who want to live all year round. You can also contact us by calling us. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT ALTINKUM Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel. Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches. The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings. The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW