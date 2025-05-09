Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.
A project with a family concept located within walking distance of various infrastructure facilities, such as public transport stops, shopping and entertainment centers.
The project is being built on an area of 4,500 m2, consists of one 12-story building, distinguished by a modern design, only 84 apartments for sale with a layout of 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, with an area from 52 m2 to 175 m2.
All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards and a kitchen set and a fully equipped bathroom.
Down payment: 35%
No% installments until the end of construction.
Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna and Hamam
Gym
Conference hall
Children's playground
Parking
24/7 security
Great location:
5 minutes from Vadi Istanbul
10 minutes from the metro station
3 minutes from the bus stop
25 minutes from the new Istanbul airport
3 minutes from the TEM highway
10 minutes from E5
5 minutes from the city forest
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.