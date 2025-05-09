  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$290,000
12
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2026
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

A project with a family concept located within walking distance of various infrastructure facilities, such as public transport stops, shopping and entertainment centers.

The project is being built on an area of ​​4,500 m2, consists of one 12-story building, distinguished by a modern design, only 84 apartments for sale with a layout of 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, with an area from 52 m2 to 175 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards and a kitchen set and a fully equipped bathroom.

Down payment: 35%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna and Hamam
Gym
Conference hall
Children's playground
Parking
24/7 security

Great location:

5 minutes from Vadi Istanbul
10 minutes from the metro station
3 minutes from the bus stop
25 minutes from the new Istanbul airport
3 minutes from the TEM highway
10 minutes from E5
5 minutes from the city forest

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey

Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$290,000
