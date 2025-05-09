Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

A project with a family concept located within walking distance of various infrastructure facilities, such as public transport stops, shopping and entertainment centers.

The project is being built on an area of ​​4,500 m2, consists of one 12-story building, distinguished by a modern design, only 84 apartments for sale with a layout of 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, with an area from 52 m2 to 175 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards and a kitchen set and a fully equipped bathroom.

Down payment: 35%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna and Hamam

Gym

Conference hall

Children's playground

Parking

24/7 security

Great location:

5 minutes from Vadi Istanbul

10 minutes from the metro station

3 minutes from the bus stop

25 minutes from the new Istanbul airport

3 minutes from the TEM highway

10 minutes from E5

5 minutes from the city forest

