Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex

Avanos, Turkey

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 56 to 137 square meters. If you need new apartments among the coniferous forest, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargyjak stretches for 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargyjak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that the new construction in Kargyjak is an excellent investment of money. District infrastructure: supermarkets Migros, A101, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, cash machines, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the waterfront, camping and restaurant Perle, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays there is a farm bazaar, and 1 km from its area — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighbouring Mahmutlar. Along the embankment there is transport, there are taxi services and car rental.