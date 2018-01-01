  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex

Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€117,576
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans. Adjacent to one of the most famous commercial streets in Istanbul. A central location near the main transportation hubs in the city. Suitable for those looking for a quiet residence in the lap of nature. Surrounded by shopping centers and service and social facilities.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,000
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v perspektivnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€78,750
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
from
€301,000
You are viewing
Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€117,576
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€128,000
-We are delightfull to offer this new build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya. Kestel is new developing area Alanya. Here you have a harmony between the old building and new building. Kestel, you can walk in Orange and banana garden, you can enjoy the sand beach and you can also bike in modern boulevard. The complex is only 1oo meters from beach, and ıt is walking distance to market and children park. The public bus stop is only 50 meters. This new build apartment is situated in a well managed complex and the complex has such as features like cafe, sauna, swimming pool, car parking, children park when we enter this bright apartment in Alanya, we felt a spacious apartment with its off white color. windows and sliding doors are designed to maksimum naturel light inside the apartments. Alla apartments built open plan american kitchen with granite counter top.  
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
The year of construction 2025
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot morya - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot morya - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,000
The year of construction 2024
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 56 to 137 square meters. If you need new apartments among the coniferous forest, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargyjak stretches for 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargyjak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that the new construction in Kargyjak is an excellent investment of money. District infrastructure: supermarkets Migros, A101, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, cash machines, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the waterfront, camping and restaurant Perle, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays there is a farm bazaar, and 1 km from its area — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighbouring Mahmutlar. Along the embankment there is transport, there are taxi services and car rental.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go