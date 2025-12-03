  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy

Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$579,736
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 3500
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2023

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Phuket City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views.

Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space.

The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level.
The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand.

Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy.

Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand!
Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes.

Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping.

Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.

Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex!

EASY:
- Pool
- Security 24/7
- Roof pool
- Garden
- Laundry
- Covered parking
- Video surveillance 24/7


Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!

Location on the map

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$439,367
Villa Mono Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$534,112
Villa Waterfall Cove
Kamala, Thailand
from
$14,13M
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$29,691
You are viewing
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$579,736
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Show all Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The story of Phuvista. The first meaning comes from the name Phuket, the second meaning with the same sound in Thai as a mountain is Phukhao, and Vista means spectacular scenery. Therefore, all three meanings can be combined into Phuket's beautiful mountain. Phuvista is located at Nai Thon B…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Show all Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$581,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 325–504 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment. About the location: Located in the pic…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Show all Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy. Villa to Breathe Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai,  with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
12.06.2026
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
20.05.2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
31.03.2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
19.01.2026
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
06.01.2026
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Show all publications