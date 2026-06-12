Residential complex The Element Kamala

500 meters to the sea, Reliable developer
About the complex:
The Element Kamala complex consists of 4 residential blocks over 7 stories, totaling 278 luxurious apartments. Apartment sizes range from 29.87 m² to 168.61 m² and include types A, B, C, D, and E, with 1 to 2 bedrooms, some featuring private pools. Modern architecture and high-quality finishes highlight an exclusive lifestyle. Amenities include pools, a fitness center, and business spaces for your comfort and relaxation.
Free investment tour covering the best projects and developers in Phuket, free tickets to Phuket included! Just fill out the form below to contact us.
Included in the price:
Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full composition of included furniture and appliances.
Location:
The Element Kamala project is located just minutes from the picturesque Kamala Beach, offering easy and quick access to white sands and crystal-clear waters. Enjoy the tranquility of nature away from the hustle, yet remain close to key areas such as Patong within 18 minutes or Surin Beach within 8 minutes. Living in Kamala provides the perfect balance of serenity and energy, with easy access to all iconic destinations in Phuket.
TOP features:
Investment appeal:
Interest-free installment plan: down payment is 25%, the remaining 75% upon project completion.
Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.
Key factors:
There are promotional units with discounts and bonuses in the complex, write to us via the form below to clarify details.
We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just contact us via WhatsApp or the form below.
Who is it suitable for:
An excellent choice for families due to its proximity to international schools and medical facilities. Modern amenities and safety make the complex ideal for permanent residence. Options for long-term and short-term rentals are suitable for investors, ensuring stable income.
Infrastructure:
Double pools, a gym for Muay Thai, a fitness center, a tennis court, a business center, shared kitchen space, retail area, sauna, beauty salon and nail spa, playground, yoga, café, lobby, video surveillance.Contact us to receive: