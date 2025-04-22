Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand

On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Clients are given many options, ranging from ordinary furniture to premium furnishings selections. Even more uniquely, homeowners may reconstruct and modify their interiors, adapting each corner to their specific needs and style. Ownership - leasehold and freehold.

Advantages

70/30 rental pool program, managed by the prestigious Wyndham brand. Investors enjoy 70% of the rental revenue and a complimentary 30-day stay each year.

Payment terms:

Reservation fee: 100,000 THB for studio/1-bedroom and 200,000 THB for 2-bedroom

Second payment: 55% of total price, due on the day of contract signing. This payment should be made within a maximum of 14 days from the initial reservation payment

Final payment: The remaining 45% of the condo's total price must be paid within 30 days following the second payment

Location and nearby infrastructure

Sirinat National Park borders directly with the project, offering residents an immediate gateway to untouched beauty and pristine landscapes. Just steps away from your doorstep, the park unveils a blend of a lush forest, a serene Nai Yang beach, and an abundance of wildlife. Nai Yang in Phuket is a hidden gem. While other spots get crowded, Nai Yang remains peaceful with beautiful beaches and stunning sunsets. It's a mix of modern comforts and authentic Thai charm.