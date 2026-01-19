Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Seaview Residences

Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*

Who is it for:

An excellent choice for discerning individuals seeking a combination of luxury and seclusion. Ideally suited for both personal residence and investment purposes.

About the location:

Located on Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. The project is situated in the prestigious resort complex Laguna Phuket, close to Bang Tao Beach and the Laguna Golf Club. The place combines the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea and mountainous landscapes.

About the project:

Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Seaview Residences offers spacious three-room apartments ranging from 354 to 498 sq.m. with private terraces and pools. The upper floors include penthouses with unparalleled sea views. Property owners receive exclusive privileges through the Sanctuary Club program and the opportunity to become a member of the Banyan Tree Private Collection.

Amenities:

Assistant, Concierge service, Private pools, Fitness center, Garden, Lobby, Parking, Security system, Surveillance cameras, Public pool.

Investment appeal:

The project represents a unique opportunity in Phuket's growing real estate market. High quality management and service standards are applied. The premium location and numerous high-class amenities ensure stable value growth and high rental potential.

Top 3 Features:

Ideal location near the beach and golf club. Spacious apartments with private terraces and pools. Extensive opportunities through the Sanctuary Club and Banyan Tree Private Collection programs.

