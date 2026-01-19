Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Seaview Residences

  1. Realting.com
from
$2,25M
12
ID: 21836
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1000230000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*

Who is it for:
An excellent choice for discerning individuals seeking a combination of luxury and seclusion. Ideally suited for both personal residence and investment purposes.

About the location:
Located on Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. The project is situated in the prestigious resort complex Laguna Phuket, close to Bang Tao Beach and the Laguna Golf Club. The place combines the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea and mountainous landscapes.

About the project:
Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Seaview Residences offers spacious three-room apartments ranging from 354 to 498 sq.m. with private terraces and pools. The upper floors include penthouses with unparalleled sea views. Property owners receive exclusive privileges through the Sanctuary Club program and the opportunity to become a member of the Banyan Tree Private Collection.

Amenities:
Assistant, Concierge service, Private pools, Fitness center, Garden, Lobby, Parking, Security system, Surveillance cameras, Public pool.

Investment appeal:
The project represents a unique opportunity in Phuket's growing real estate market. High quality management and service standards are applied. The premium location and numerous high-class amenities ensure stable value growth and high rental potential.

Top 3 Features:

  1. Ideal location near the beach and golf club.
  2. Spacious apartments with private terraces and pools.
  3. Extensive opportunities through the Sanctuary Club and Banyan Tree Private Collection programs.

Contact us through the form below or call, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets are gifted upon purchasing any property on Phuket Island with us, priced from $100,000.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 354.0 – 498.0
Price per m², USD 4,712 – 10,265
Apartment price, USD 2,52M – 4,21M

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
