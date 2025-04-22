  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kamala
  Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Kamala, Thailand
20
ID: 24901
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420914
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

About the complex

The complex offers the opportunity to enjoy first-class amenities in a quiet, secluded location. Only 282 luxurious apartments, located in four residential blocks, will allow you to enjoy privacy and exclusive amenities unlike any other. Get the opportunity to live in this corner of paradise and join an exceptional environment that guarantees you the opportunity to live an active lifestyle. Apartment sizes range from stylish 29.87 m² units to spacious penthouses with private pools of 168.61 m², located on 12,240 m² of magnificent landscaping.

Features of the flats

Apartment types:

  • Type A: One Bedroom
  • Type B: Two Bedroom
  • Type C: One Bedroom with Private Pool
  • Type D: Two Bedroom with Private Pool
  • Type E: Master Penthouse with Two Bedrooms and Private Pool
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Muay Thai gym
  • Boxing gym
  • Yoga
  • Tennis court
  • Cafe
  • Common kitchen area
  • Retail space
  • Business center
  • Lobby
  • 24-hour video surveillance
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the quiet and peaceful Kamala area on the west coast of Phuket. Here you will find stunning views of forested mountains away from the busy roads, but only minutes from the beach, local shops and restaurants. It is the perfect combination of natural beauty, tranquility and modern amenities. Known for its pristine beach and stunning surrounding mountains, Kamala offers a lifestyle that allows you to relax and recharge.

Kamala Beach with its soft white sand and crystal clear waters is perfect for morning walks and exercise, sunbathing or just a swim to start your day. Not only on the beach, but also in the lively yet cozy Kamala area you will feel right at home.

Nearby areas such as Surin, Laguna and Patong offer many additional activities.

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

