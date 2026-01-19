  1. Realting.com
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,75M
;
8
ID: 21839
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1000240000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*

Who it's for:
An ideal choice for those who value a luxurious and serene lifestyle on a tropical island. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, or a profitable investment.

About the location:
Located on the shores of the picturesque Bangtao Beach, Phuket, Thailand. The project is part of the prestigious Laguna Phuket resort with easy access to golf courses, restaurants, and shops. Nearby are Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Porto de Phuket.

About the project:
Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas – is the epitome of luxury and comfort. The project offers spacious villas ranging from 793 sq.m. with private pools and terraces facing west, providing breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The villas are meticulously planned: spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, multifunctional spaces, modern interiors, and top-class amenities.

Amenities:
BBQ area, beachfront, CCTV, fitness center, garden, parking, security, swimming pool.

Investment appeal:
The project offers a unique opportunity for investors: access to The Sanctuary Club program, membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, and access to the Banyan Tree Private Collection. The villas are designed to high standards and provide a high level of living with the possibility of obtaining a stable rental income.

Top 3 features:

  1. Exclusive location on Bangtao Beach.
  2. Spacious villas with private pools and stunning sea views.
  3. Access to premium services and privileges of Banyan Tree and Laguna Phuket.

Fill out the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets as a gift with the purchase of any property with us on the island of Phuket, priced from 100,000 USD

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 793.0
Price per m², USD 7,560 – 7,601
Apartment price, USD 6,33M

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
