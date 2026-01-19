Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas

Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*

Who it’s for:

An ideal choice for those who value a luxurious and serene lifestyle on a tropical island. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, or a profitable investment.

About the location:

Located on the shores of the picturesque Bangtao Beach, Phuket, Thailand. The project is part of the prestigious Laguna Phuket resort with easy access to golf courses, restaurants, and shops. Nearby are Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Porto de Phuket.

About the project:

Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas – is the epitome of luxury and comfort. The project offers spacious villas ranging from 793 sq.m. with private pools and terraces facing west, providing breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The villas are meticulously planned: spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, multifunctional spaces, modern interiors, and top-class amenities.

Amenities:

BBQ area, beachfront, CCTV, fitness center, garden, parking, security, swimming pool.

Investment appeal:

The project offers a unique opportunity for investors: access to The Sanctuary Club program, membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, and access to the Banyan Tree Private Collection. The villas are designed to high standards and provide a high level of living with the possibility of obtaining a stable rental income.

Top 3 features:

Exclusive location on Bangtao Beach. Spacious villas with private pools and stunning sea views. Access to premium services and privileges of Banyan Tree and Laguna Phuket.

