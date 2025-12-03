Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES

A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartment surrounded by greenery and modern amenities!
Installments available!
Full furnishings!
A sense of space and serenity envelops the LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES condominiums in Phuket, where the boundless sky mixes with the calm waters in liberating shades of blue.
Facilities: Residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including themed areas, extensive landscapes with trails through rainforests and botanical gardens, an adventure and recreation center with an adventure park and sports complex, and an exclusive beach club.
Location:
- within a 5-10 minute drive are Boat Avenue, the supermarket of European products Villa Market, the shopping quarter of Porto de Phuket, restaurants and various shops of everyday demand;
The main shopping malls of Talanga, such as Lotus’s, Makro and Robinson, as well as nearby international schools are 15-20 minutes away.
- Bangtao and Layan beaches are only 10 minutes away;
Phuket International Airport can be reached in about 25 minutes by car.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.