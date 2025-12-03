  1. Realting.com
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES

Si Sunthon, Thailand
$257,143
13
ID: 22448
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartment surrounded by greenery and modern amenities!
Installments available!
Full furnishings!
A sense of space and serenity envelops the LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES condominiums in Phuket, where the boundless sky mixes with the calm waters in liberating shades of blue.
Facilities: Residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including themed areas, extensive landscapes with trails through rainforests and botanical gardens, an adventure and recreation center with an adventure park and sports complex, and an exclusive beach club.
Location:
- within a 5-10 minute drive are Boat Avenue, the supermarket of European products Villa Market, the shopping quarter of Porto de Phuket, restaurants and various shops of everyday demand;
The main shopping malls of Talanga, such as Lotus’s, Makro and Robinson, as well as nearby international schools are 15-20 minutes away.
- Bangtao and Layan beaches are only 10 minutes away;
Phuket International Airport can be reached in about 25 minutes by car.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
