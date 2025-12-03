  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Russia

Moscow
19
Kaliningrad
19
Northwestern Federal District
27
Leningrad Oblast
2
TOP TOP
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Moscow, Russia
from
$2,48M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 61–265 m²
141 real estate property 141
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with conte…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.8 – 152.9
2,53M – 11,80M
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 190.8
3,91M – 11,34M
Apartment 3 rooms
164.1 – 241.9
5,85M – 13,22M
Apartment 4 rooms
264.3 – 265.0
10,27M – 10,92M
Developer
MR
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$107,238
Number of floors 9
Area 38–132 m²
54 real estate properties 54
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030. The first c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.2 – 68.0
107,710 – 154,441
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 100.7
139,577 – 214,586
Apartment 3 rooms
115.5 – 131.6
216,447 – 299,128
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$155,773
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8
379,050
Apartment 2 rooms
67.6
449,178
Apartment 3 rooms
92.0
589,950
Apartment 4 rooms
122.7
954,148
Studio apartment
34.2
233,758
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$63,968
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortabl…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$87,052
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 19–79 m²
337 real estate properties 337
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
19.3 – 40.3
88,878 – 221,799
Apartment 2 rooms
42.4 – 60.4
173,531 – 269,239
Apartment 3 rooms
62.5 – 79.4
223,131 – 297,582
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
The Nakhimov district — is a new microdistrict in the north - east of Kaliningrad at the end of Artillery Street. This place has extremely interesting new buildings and a well-kept private sector. Near the — school and kindergarten. The area is developing very actively. And the center is not…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Area 28–136 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.4
205,694
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5
314,154
Apartment 3 rooms
136.5
877,686
Studio apartment
27.7
165,206
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$87,824
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
Agency
Westdream
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 47.6
169,055 – 194,691
Apartment 2 rooms
55.5
236,535
Agency
One Moscow
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$67,864
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Nevsky Park - neighborhood of residential buildings in northern Kaliningrad. The project includes the idea of creating open public spaces designed for recreation for residents and guests of the district. It was possible to increase the area of these spaces by reducing the construction densit…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,361
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
$240,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 29
Area 27–100 m²
43 real estate properties 43
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 42.6
251,353 – 356,288
Apartment 2 rooms
46.2 – 60.2
346,145 – 496,771
Apartment 3 rooms
64.1 – 86.9
433,322 – 706,941
Apartment 4 rooms
88.6 – 100.4
555,664 – 648,427
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$225,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Area 116 m²
1 real estate property 1
Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
116.3
421,679
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Moscow, Russia
from
$291,225
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 27–141 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.5
368,274
Apartment 2 rooms
69.9 – 75.2
535,378 – 617,726
Apartment 4 rooms
140.8
1,15M
Studio apartment
27.0
238,018
Agency
One Moscow
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” p…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,545
The year of construction 2024
Area 22–101 m²
149 real estate properties 149
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
22.2 – 36.4
150,468 – 241,801
Apartment 2 rooms
36.4 – 55.5
211,390 – 289,818
Apartment 3 rooms
55.7 – 101.3
287,077 – 496,437
Apartment 4 rooms
76.9 – 100.6
356,760 – 501,061
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$122,054
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 22
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$118,779
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
318 real estate properties 318
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.7 – 42.2
118,822 – 198,619
Apartment 2 rooms
42.0 – 61.4
170,072 – 258,905
Apartment 3 rooms
62.1 – 84.2
200,353 – 313,242
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building wi…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Apart-hotel Elybay
Apart-hotel Elybay
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$156,928
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arrange…
Developer
ElyBay
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$83,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 24
Area 23–113 m²
435 real estate properties 435
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
22.9 – 47.7
87,382 – 175,294
Apartment 2 rooms
43.9 – 71.0
135,127 – 251,368
Apartment 3 rooms
62.6 – 85.9
165,660 – 271,722
Apartment 4 rooms
85.1 – 112.8
226,842 – 283,751
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
The year of construction 2025
A place to live   We are building a modern city at the foot of the famous Duderhof Heights, in the embrace of the purest lakes and green picturesque massifs, filled with everything necessary for a happy life. Exciting walks along the ecotropics and an impressive view from the highest poi…
Developer
A101
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,862
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Developer
A101
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The new Sorge legend "House on Sorge" of business class is being built in the prestigious Sokol district with historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes, worthily continuing the urban planning tradition of this part of the capital and at the same time possessing a uniqu…
Developer
A101
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Salarevo, Russia
from
$158,847
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block. The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or yo…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$276,331
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Area 30–162 m²
75 real estate properties 75
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.3 – 65.6
331,739 – 534,013
Apartment 2 rooms
61.1 – 64.3
611,786 – 626,011
Apartment 3 rooms
76.6 – 85.7
593,045 – 890,914
Apartment 4 rooms
90.5 – 156.4
607,707 – 2,09M
Apartment 5 rooms
113.7 – 162.2
916,078 – 2,11M
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$100,164
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, gr…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$163,007
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD Fish Village is not just a residential complex. In fact, this is a new attraction in Kaliningrad and a new attraction. Expressive facades, the most touristy travel destination, an area with a highly developed infrastructure, a large number of parking spaces. All features of the complex s…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Moscow, Russia
from
$285,387
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 47
Area 44–252 m²
44 real estate properties 44
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.9
317,640
Apartment 2 rooms
46.5 – 72.0
325,879 – 540,811
Apartment 3 rooms
77.1 – 113.0
465,304 – 766,819
Apartment 4 rooms
121.9
845,566
Apartment 6 rooms
128.0 – 211.9
1,26M – 2,67M
Apartment 7 rooms
252.0
3,29M
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$72,499
Number of floors 11
About the complexThe Russian Europe Ecoquarter will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the principle of a slow city. The total area of the quarter is more than 20 hectares. The project is designed for 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.The first co…
Agency
REFERENTINVEST
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$56,554
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and …
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$73,119
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–87 m²
36 real estate properties 36
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.9 – 37.8
73,981 – 119,994
Apartment 2 rooms
55.3 – 73.1
155,642 – 202,673
Apartment 3 rooms
72.8 – 86.8
205,985 – 271,505
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–121 m²
663 real estate properties 663
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
20.2 – 57.1
150,465 – 321,860
Apartment 2 rooms
33.9 – 92.5
216,109 – 382,403
Apartment 3 rooms
56.5 – 90.7
316,288 – 487,469
Apartment 4 rooms
66.5 – 120.5
325,997 – 581,939
Developer
A101
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$54,558
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer ha…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
$290,164
The year of construction 2024
Area 41–101 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.2 – 44.3
239,234 – 267,376
Apartment 2 rooms
77.3 – 100.9
353,404 – 632,007
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
$46,574
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
Agency
Westdream
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Moscow, Russia
from
$617,818
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 90
Area 33–103 m²
78 real estate properties 78
Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.7 – 60.9
646,829 – 1,08M
Apartment 2 rooms
67.2 – 93.4
1,11M – 1,56M
Apartment 3 rooms
97.1 – 103.0
1,80M – 1,88M
Developer
MR
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Marushkino, Russia
from
$59,999
The year of construction 2026
A small homeland in a huge Moscow A new residential complex is being built in a cozy, environmentally friendly location in the south-west of the capital. In the immediate surroundings there are well–groomed low-rise villages and the picturesque Ulyanovsk Forest Park. Thanks to this, inspi…
Developer
A101
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Troitsk, Russia
from
$66,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
All the advantages of the capital against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape The large-scale project in the south-west of Moscow includes three new districts ("quarters"). They are united by a common idea: to make the dreams of modern residents about an interesting, convenient and di…
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Moscow, Russia
from
$495,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 38
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,636
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$154,769
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$141,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with c…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–123 m²
307 real estate properties 307
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
19.8 – 54.9
131,426 – 300,395
Apartment 2 rooms
35.8 – 85.0
206,174 – 461,951
Apartment 3 rooms
54.9 – 93.2
291,212 – 503,215
Apartment 4 rooms
65.0 – 120.8
324,825 – 512,383
Apartment 5 rooms
123.0
557,445
Developer
A101
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$810,573
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 58–138 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
58.0 – 58.6
851,562 – 893,778
Apartment 3 rooms
96.4 – 128.6
1,45M – 1,79M
Apartment 4 rooms
135.8 – 137.6
1,78M – 1,87M
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$92,791
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–98 m²
54 real estate properties 54
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.9 – 67.7
97,148 – 226,627
Apartment 2 rooms
48.3 – 84.6
164,532 – 271,401
Apartment 3 rooms
67.5 – 97.7
229,755 – 309,243
Developer
GK FSK
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$85,163
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
The Gorki house combines an excellent location, high-quality building materials and the excellent reputation of the Kaliningradostroyinvest developer.
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$119,128
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
53 real estate properties 53
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.7 – 41.9
120,775 – 167,541
Apartment 2 rooms
41.9 – 59.7
193,549 – 230,071
Apartment 3 rooms
76.2 – 79.6
235,620 – 263,753
Apartment 4 rooms
101.0 – 109.5
267,793 – 290,189
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
from
$37,271
The year of construction 2025
The neighborhoods where nature begins. As soon as you leave the bustling St. Petersburg, you find yourself in the historical and prestigious Vsevolozhsk, all as if drowning in pine forests! The place combines a luxurious natural environment and all the attributes of a developed city. We …
Developer
A101
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
The year of construction 2025
Zen of the big city The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$140,141
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 61 m²
1 real estate property 1
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5
142,752
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competen…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$259,481
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 17
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced…
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,191
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Agency
Westdream
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
The year of construction 2025
Area 25–117 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.4 – 44.8
124,361 – 229,624
Apartment 2 rooms
56.6 – 90.4
213,602 – 393,520
Apartment 3 rooms
88.3
324,974
Apartment 4 rooms
99.9 – 116.6
423,290 – 482,553
Studio apartment
27.0
166,327
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Agency
Westdream
