Cottage NICOLE

Moscow, Russia
$3,01M
15
ID: 32881
In CRM: 3706631
Last update: 17/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Lubyanka (~ 400 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2028
    2028
  • Number of floors
    7
    7

About the complex

Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with contemporary additions, embracing a seamless aesthetic that points to the future while respectfully preserving traces of the past. Development of this calibre has never been seen before in Russia. The scheme is made up of three key areas: Club, Residence and Collection — each developed fr om a family of buildings. The overall design celebrates the existing structures and creates a four-dimensional experience linking historic spaces with new. Kitay-Gorod is an area of strategic and historic importance in the heart of Moscow that has been neglected in recent decades, leading to a sealing-off of the district and an interruption of flow between the city’s most prominent sites, including Red Square, the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, Saint Basils Cathedral, GUM and TSUM department stores. Harmonious Landscape Design Nicole brings together a mix of public green spaces and gardens for private residential use, designed by Landscape Bureau DS architecture and Derevo Park. Inspired by French courtyards surrounded by stately neoclassical architecture, the landscaping is designed to be in stylistic harmony with the structures. The public areas offer a living environment in the heart of Moscow, evolving and shifting throughout the seasons like the city itself. The private outdoor spaces for residents will feature a variety of flowering plants and evergreen trees and shrubs, as well as water features and a fireplace to create spaces of tranquility and convivial comfort. The Common Areas From the Grand Lobby to the private clubs, Nicole’s common areas are designed to inspire connection. Each individual space is customized from floor to ceiling to align with its intended purpose, resulting in a distinctive blend of aesthetics and a journey of surprise from one lavish venue to the next. Imaginative in layout, highly expressive in color and materiality and rich in exquisite detail, the shared spaces themselves work to create and sustain a new urban lifestyle for residents. An Exclusive Lifestyle Residents gain access to a unique private club membership, benefiting from an exclusive array of services and amenities. Dedicated to creating an urban lifestyle that encourages connection, conviviality and wellbeing in an atmosphere of total elegance and utmost discretion. Otherworldly Apartments Nicole Сlub and Nicole Residence residences feature interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA London Studio) that treats every detail as an opportunity for artistic expression. Divided into two aesthetic categories, Classic and Modern, the apartments favor the world’s finest materials and installations, embracing diverse inspirations that converge around a common thread of excellence. Classic apartments embody timeless grandeur through the presence of ornate cornicing on walls and ceilings, timber basketweave flooring and architrave finishes that frame traditional design details in a contemporary context. Minimalist in comparison, the Modern apartments feature a crisp contrast of cool stainless-steel detailing and warm timber flooring, creating spaces wh ere serenity and luxury speak through clean lines and thoughtful forms. Nicole Collection Coho Interior Design brings French timeless chic to the Collection. The interior showcases a sophisticated and lively eclectic style, achieved through exquisite modern finishes combined with classic shapes and proportions. The public spaces are adorned exclusively with natural materials: precious woods, natural stone — marble and travertine — and decorative brass elements. Finishes The project features White Box Deluxe pre-finishing. Exceptional architectural and interior solutions. Premium Smart engineering and equipment. The pre-finish state of each apartment allows the space to be adapted to the owner's needs and individual design project. Frame partitions enable maximally quiet and clean work when relocating them or adapting the outlet network. Additionally, it is possible to choose a option and finish collections from the world-renowned design bureau.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 76.2 – 123.1
Price per m², USD 37,034 – 40,737
Apartment price, USD 3,01M – 4,56M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 116.5 – 173.7
Price per m², USD 32,096 – 34,565
Apartment price, USD 3,74M – 6,00M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
%
Interest rate
Loan amount
USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
USD
Monthly payment
Cottage NICOLE
Moscow, Russia
from
$3,01M
