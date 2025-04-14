  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential complex ZK Rotterdam

Residential complex ZK Rotterdam

Moscow, Russia
from
$204,882
17/04/2025
$205,511
15/04/2025
$205,462
21/03/2025
$210,941
17/03/2025
$211,293
17/03/2025
$222,659
17/03/2025
$274,406
07/03/2025
$222,659
07/03/2025
$274,406
13/02/2025
$222,659
08/02/2025
$215,800
07/02/2025
$256,180
01/02/2025
$237,718
17/01/2025
$231,543
24/12/2024
$228,380
24/12/2024
$277,101
04/12/2024
$250,235
18/11/2024
$232,601
16/11/2024
$251,318
15/11/2024
$249,416
31/10/2024
$241,193
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5820
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00344
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Nagatinskaya (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Verkhnie Kotly (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway connects the residential complex with TTK, and through Lyusinovskaya and Mytnaya streets - with the Garden Ring. As an alternative route, you can use the Nagatinskaya embankment: the road along the Moscow River will lead to the Kremlin and Paveletsky railway station. For a leisurely trip, tram routes are provided, and in the warm season - bicycle routes along the river. Transport accessibility: Just 5 minutes walk to the metro "Nagatinskaya" and 8 minutes from the MCC "Upper Boilers". Near Aeroexpress to the metro "Domodevo". To TTK 2.2 km and 4.9 km to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: If you are looking for the perfect balance between rest and work and have an active life position - LCD "Rotterdam" you will like. In the LCD: coworking areas, playhab and playgrounds for recreation with the whole family. Close to the business center of Moscow, surrounded by 5 parks, sports and entertainment centers If you like picturesque views and long walks - Rotterdam residential complex is a great option for you, as it is located right on the Nagatinskaya embankment with access to the Moscow river! Rotterdam has a balance between a high-rise and a low-rise building, which has not lost the feeling of comfort and does not create the impression of urban jungle. If you like to be on top and without restrictions - choose the upper floors. For those who value comfort and time. For those who appreciate comfort and personal space For those who care about comfort, safety and personal space in the local area
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 27.0 – 45.5
Price per m², USD 5,500 – 8,511
Apartment price, USD 205,511 – 346,227
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 45.8 – 63.0
Price per m², USD 6,214 – 8,051
Apartment price, USD 285,726 – 434,907
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 64.2 – 86.9
Price per m², USD 4,623 – 7,515
Apartment price, USD 326,233 – 633,877
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 88.6 – 109.2
Price per m², USD 5,140 – 6,602
Apartment price, USD 513,925 – 715,962
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 132.3 – 143.8
Price per m², USD 6,584 – 7,029
Apartment price, USD 928,795 – 940,139

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence
Sochi, Russia
from
$382,632
Apart-hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$185,142
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Estosadok, Russia
from
$480,477
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
$204,882
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$164,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Area 30–116 m²
334 real estate objects 334
Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,496
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
222 real estate objects 222
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications