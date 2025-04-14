Residential complex ZK Rotterdam

Location of the complex: Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway connects the residential complex with TTK, and through Lyusinovskaya and Mytnaya streets - with the Garden Ring. As an alternative route, you can use the Nagatinskaya embankment: the road along the Moscow River will lead to the Kremlin and Paveletsky railway station. For a leisurely trip, tram routes are provided, and in the warm season - bicycle routes along the river. Transport accessibility: Just 5 minutes walk to the metro "Nagatinskaya" and 8 minutes from the MCC "Upper Boilers". Near Aeroexpress to the metro "Domodevo". To TTK 2.2 km and 4.9 km to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: If you are looking for the perfect balance between rest and work and have an active life position - LCD "Rotterdam" you will like. In the LCD: coworking areas, playhab and playgrounds for recreation with the whole family. Close to the business center of Moscow, surrounded by 5 parks, sports and entertainment centers If you like picturesque views and long walks - Rotterdam residential complex is a great option for you, as it is located right on the Nagatinskaya embankment with access to the Moscow river! Rotterdam has a balance between a high-rise and a low-rise building, which has not lost the feeling of comfort and does not create the impression of urban jungle. If you like to be on top and without restrictions - choose the upper floors. For those who value comfort and time. For those who appreciate comfort and personal space For those who care about comfort, safety and personal space in the local area