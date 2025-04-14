Residential complex ZK Rotterdam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Location of the complex:
Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway connects the residential complex with TTK, and through Lyusinovskaya and Mytnaya streets - with the Garden Ring. As an alternative route, you can use the Nagatinskaya embankment: the road along the Moscow River will lead to the Kremlin and Paveletsky railway station. For a leisurely trip, tram routes are provided, and in the warm season - bicycle routes along the river.
Transport accessibility:
Just 5 minutes walk to the metro "Nagatinskaya" and 8 minutes from the MCC "Upper Boilers". Near Aeroexpress to the metro "Domodevo". To TTK 2.2 km and 4.9 km to the Garden Ring.
Internal infrastructure:
If you are looking for the perfect balance between rest and work and have an active life position - LCD "Rotterdam" you will like. In the LCD: coworking areas, playhab and playgrounds for recreation with the whole family. Close to the business center of Moscow, surrounded by 5 parks, sports and entertainment centers
If you like picturesque views and long walks - Rotterdam residential complex is a great option for you, as it is located right on the Nagatinskaya embankment with access to the Moscow river!
Rotterdam has a balance between a high-rise and a low-rise building, which has not lost the feeling of comfort and does not create the impression of urban jungle.
If you like to be on top and without restrictions - choose the upper floors.
For those who value comfort and time.
For those who appreciate comfort and personal space
For those who care about comfort, safety and personal space in the local area
Location of the complex:
Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Location of the complex:
The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Location of the complex:
The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …