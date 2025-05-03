Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
16
Volga Federal District
27
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
27
Gorodets
3
28 properties total found
Investment 312 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 312 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
$767,914
Investment 278 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 278 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises are sold 277, 8 sq.m. In the residential complex "Atlant City". High cei…
$683,958
Investment 785 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 785 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a ready-made business, 100% share in the authorized capital of LLC "Mart". Asset - p…
$992,567
Investment 146 m² in Kstovo, Russia
Investment 146 m²
Kstovo, Russia
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling a detached building located on one of the central streets of the city!  Large huma…
$242,090
Investment 1 200 m² in Bor, Russia
Investment 1 200 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a building separately standing 80% filled with tenants. 1, 2 floors are full of tenan…
$427,631
Investment 30 m² in Bogoyavleniye, Russia
Investment 30 m²
Bogoyavleniye, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store-pavilion in s. The Epiphany of D. Konstantinovsky district with an area of 30…
$25,419
Investment 200 m² in Belka, Russia
Investment 200 m²
Belka, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-operating gas station in the Knyagininsky district, 88 km from Nizhny Novgorod, the vi…
$90,784
Investment 186 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 186 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell the premises on the 1st floor with a separate entrance on the lively street of t…
$302,612
Investment 1 500 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 500 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
$762,582
Investment 134 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 134 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$363,134
Investment 620 m² in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Investment 620 m²
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 620 m²
Floor 2/2
I am selling a 620 sq. m. premises (1st floor - 361 sq. m., attic - 260 sq. m.), built in 20…
$581,015
Investment in Sochi, Russia
Investment
Sochi, Russia
OFFER FOR INVESTOR Hotel and Wellness Center on Krasnaya Polyana   1. The essence of the pro…
$509,08M
Investment 1 339 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 339 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 339 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
$3,30M
Investment 57 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 57 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable tenant is for sale. The space has a separate entrance f…
$120,440
Investment 261 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 261 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$617,328
Investment 46 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 46 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable federal tenant is for sale. Red line. Separate entrance…
$105,914
Investment 160 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Investment 160 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate building (shop) of 160 m2 consisting of 3 premises, if desired, you c…
$36,313
Investment 66 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 66 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 4 rental studios for the price of one apartment, a lacquer near Pl. Lyadov, Lobache…
$159,053
Investment 140 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 140 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
$90,784
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Investment 112 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 112 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$278,403
Investment 80 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 80 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Selling non -residential commercial room - basement, 80 square meters. m. House on the Red L…
$71,416
Investment 950 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 950 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
$484,179
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a ready-made business. Cafe, hotel, sauna, summer veranda with barbecue area. Large …
$302,612
Investment 43 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 43 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready-made business for sale: Men's clothing store "Truvor". Bargaining. We consider all off…
$302,612
Investment 930 m² in Semyonov, Russia
Investment 930 m²
Semyonov, Russia
Area 930 m²
Floor 2/2
A ready-made business is for sale. The enterprise is working. Woodworking production. Includ…
$108,940
Investment 892 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 892 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 892 m²
Floor 4/4
Selling a shopping mall with tenants.  The building is a capital structure: basement, 1st f…
$211,828
Investment 323 m² in Tumbotino, Russia
Investment 323 m²
Tumbotino, Russia
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale are retail premises of 675.4 m2 and 375.8 m2 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, r.p. Tu…
$230,490
