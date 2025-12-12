  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
4
Vnukovo
1
Troitsk
1
Kommunarka
1
TOP TOP
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Moscow, Russia
from
$2,48M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 61–265 m²
132 real estate properties 132
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with conte…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.8 – 152.9
2,44M – 11,39M
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 190.8
3,89M – 10,94M
Apartment 3 rooms
164.1 – 241.9
5,81M – 12,75M
Apartment 4 rooms
264.3 – 265.0
9,91M – 10,54M
Developer
MR
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$156,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Troitsk, Russia
from
$66,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
All the advantages of the capital against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape The large-scale project in the south-west of Moscow includes three new districts ("quarters"). They are united by a common idea: to make the dreams of modern residents about an interesting, convenient and di…
Developer
A101
TekceTekce
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Moscow, Russia
from
$495,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 38
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Developer
GK FSK
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 47.6
163,103 – 187,837
Apartment 2 rooms
55.5
228,208
Agency
One Moscow
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–121 m²
661 real estate property 661
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
20.2 – 57.1
145,168 – 310,528
Apartment 2 rooms
33.9 – 92.5
208,500 – 368,940
Apartment 3 rooms
56.5 – 90.1
305,152 – 470,307
Apartment 4 rooms
66.5 – 120.5
314,520 – 561,451
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$159,054
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Developer
GK FSK
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Apartment building ONE Flat
Moscow, Russia
from
$657,541
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 90
Area 33–103 m²
80 real estate properties 80
Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.7 – 60.9
627,178 – 1,05M
Apartment 2 rooms
67.2 – 93.4
1,07M – 1,51M
Apartment 3 rooms
97.1 – 103.0
1,74M – 1,81M
Developer
MR
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 84 m²
1 real estate property 1
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
83.5
295,085
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$195,494
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Marushkino, Russia
from
$59,999
The year of construction 2026
A small homeland in a huge Moscow A new residential complex is being built in a cozy, environmentally friendly location in the south-west of the capital. In the immediate surroundings there are well–groomed low-rise villages and the picturesque Ulyanovsk Forest Park. Thanks to this, inspi…
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
$240,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 29
Area 27–100 m²
40 real estate properties 40
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 42.6
242,504 – 343,744
Apartment 2 rooms
46.2 – 60.2
333,958 – 479,281
Apartment 3 rooms
64.1 – 86.9
418,066 – 682,052
Apartment 4 rooms
90.2 – 100.4
536,100 – 606,940
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
The year of construction 2025
Zen of the big city The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Developer
A101
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Moscow, Russia
from
$291,225
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 27–141 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.5
355,308
Apartment 2 rooms
69.9 – 75.2
516,529 – 595,977
Apartment 4 rooms
140.8
1,11M
Studio apartment
27.0
229,639
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8
365,705
Apartment 2 rooms
67.6
433,364
Apartment 3 rooms
92.0
569,179
Apartment 4 rooms
122.7
920,556
Studio apartment
34.2
225,529
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$145,368
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with c…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Salarevo, Russia
from
$171,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block. The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or yo…
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–123 m²
303 real estate properties 303
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
19.8 – 54.9
126,799 – 289,819
Apartment 2 rooms
35.8 – 85.0
198,916 – 445,687
Apartment 3 rooms
54.9 – 93.2
280,959 – 485,499
Apartment 4 rooms
65.0 – 120.8
313,389 – 494,344
Apartment 5 rooms
123.0
537,819
Developer
A101
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Moscow, Russia
from
$269,035
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 47
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,361
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,545
The year of construction 2024
Area 24–101 m²
85 real estate properties 85
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.1 – 36.1
171,757 – 220,079
Apartment 2 rooms
36.4 – 54.2
224,965 – 279,614
Apartment 3 rooms
55.7 – 84.5
284,375 – 385,934
Apartment 4 rooms
83.1 – 100.6
367,819 – 483,420
Developer
A101
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
The year of construction 2025
Area 25–117 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.4 – 44.8
119,982 – 221,540
Apartment 2 rooms
56.6 – 90.4
206,082 – 379,665
Apartment 3 rooms
88.3
313,533
Apartment 4 rooms
99.9 – 116.6
408,387 – 465,564
Studio apartment
27.0
160,471
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Area 28–136 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.4
198,453
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5
303,093
Apartment 3 rooms
136.5
846,786
Studio apartment
27.7
159,390
Agency
One Moscow
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$295,999
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Area 42–162 m²
30 real estate properties 30
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.7
454,951
Apartment 3 rooms
76.6 – 82.9
572,166 – 848,126
Apartment 4 rooms
111.2 – 118.2
1,39M – 1,53M
Apartment 5 rooms
113.7 – 162.2
883,826 – 2,04M
Developer
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$810,573
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 58–138 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
58.0 – 58.6
821,581 – 862,311
Apartment 3 rooms
96.4 – 128.6
1,40M – 1,73M
Apartment 4 rooms
135.8 – 137.6
1,72M – 1,81M
Developer
GK FSK
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The new Sorge legend "House on Sorge" of business class is being built in the prestigious Sokol district with historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes, worthily continuing the urban planning tradition of this part of the capital and at the same time possessing a uniqu…
Developer
A101
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
$290,164
The year of construction 2024
Area 41–101 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.2 – 44.3
230,812 – 257,962
Apartment 2 rooms
77.3 – 100.9
340,962 – 609,756
Agency
One Moscow
