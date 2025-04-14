Residential complex ZK Park Aprel

Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advantages of the complex. The residential complex, surrounded on three sides by a forest, will give you the opportunity to breathe fully and enjoy beautiful views, and a developed infrastructure, transport accessibility and a high level of security will bring peace and serenity. Transport accessibility: MKAD in 20 minutes on the Kiev highway on a modern highway. Bus stop 200 meters from the house. 9 routes of ground transport, buses to metro stations South-West, Salaryevo, Rumyantsevo, Troparevo. 25 minutes at the D4 IDC to the Kiev railway station. Internal infrastructure: The developed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a municipal school, a kindergarten, a shopping center and other facilities. The location of the houses is carefully thought out, so that the windows offer beautiful views of the quiet courtyards and the surrounding forest, and in just 10 minutes by personal or public transport you will reach any of the twenty schools, a polyclinic or a modern sports palace. Of course, in Aprelevka there are also shopping complexes, fitness centers and much more. For the roof, shingles are used, which have excellent heat and noise insulation characteristics. Thanks to the walls of ceramic throughout the year, the house will have a healthy microclimate, and the cladding of Belgian bricks gives a special charm to the facades. You will be able to create a unique format of housing that is suitable for you. Spacious kitchen - living room, separate office for work, master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom - apartment with free plan allows you to realize all your ideas On three sides, April Park is surrounded by forest and low-rise private development, there are no harmful industries nearby. Within walking distance there are two rivers and a forest, from where a successful rose of winds brings fresh air. Residents of April Park have access to the developed infrastructure of April: two dozen educational institutions, a sports school, a modern sports palace, polyclinics, fitness centers, shops and shopping complexes. All objects are located no more than 10 minutes by car.