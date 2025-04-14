  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab

Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab

Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
30/04/2025
$69,434
17/03/2025
$69,313
17/03/2025
$99,018
13/03/2025
$69,313
07/03/2025
$79,215
07/03/2025
$99,018
13/02/2025
$79,215
04/02/2025
$78,158
04/02/2025
$96,307
04/02/2025
$78,130
16/01/2025
$77,088
12/12/2024
$73,960
20/11/2024
$72,396
12/11/2024
$77,460
09/10/2024
$74,654
25/09/2024
$74,128
10/09/2024
$73,601
09/09/2024
$73,426
09/08/2024
$67,128
12/07/2024
$66,950
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5827
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00380
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking route and a barbecue area will be located. Favorable wind rose and lack of production affect air quality. Water and nature calm and energize. Transport accessibility: In 30 m from the territory of the residential complex there are public transport stops, from where you can get to the nearest railway stations Sanino (5 min.), Krekshino (7 min.) and Zhavoronki (7 min.), and in 10 minutes - stops of routes going to metro stations Salaryevo and Park Victory. The congress on the Minsk highway is located 700 m from the LCD. Internal infrastructure: Within the framework of the project, a municipal kindergarten and a general education school, an administrative and household complex will be built (shops “at home”, points of household services, street-retail, a cafe, a coffee shop, a pharmacy, as well as a multifunctional shopping and entertainment center with a FOK and an outpatient clinic. For the convenience and comfort of residents, when everything is at hand, we placed a free gym with changing rooms and mini-saunas in the LCD. You can come here on your own or with a personal trainer for functional training. For children, a game room is equipped with many developing story games, as well as various “climbing rooms”. This children's room is also suitable for celebrating the birthday of the child.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 28.8 – 41.8
Price per m², USD 2,229 – 3,554
Apartment price, USD 69,434 – 134,204
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 50.3 – 71.2
Price per m², USD 2,106 – 3,404
Apartment price, USD 111,123 – 218,359
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 75.3 – 90.7
Price per m², USD 2,250 – 3,275
Apartment price, USD 189,543 – 294,374

Location on the map

Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Karlshof
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$259,481
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$757,393
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Moscow, Russia
from
$240,938
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 36–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
316 real estate objects 316
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications