Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab

Location of the complex:
To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking route and a barbecue area will be located. Favorable wind rose and lack of production affect air quality. Water and nature calm and energize.
Transport accessibility:
In 30 m from the territory of the residential complex there are public transport stops, from where you can get to the nearest railway stations Sanino (5 min.), Krekshino (7 min.) and Zhavoronki (7 min.), and in 10 minutes - stops of routes going to metro stations Salaryevo and Park Victory. The congress on the Minsk highway is located 700 m from the LCD.
Internal infrastructure:
Within the framework of the project, a municipal kindergarten and a general education school, an administrative and household complex will be built (shops “at home”, points of household services, street-retail, a cafe, a coffee shop, a pharmacy, as well as a multifunctional shopping and entertainment center with a FOK and an outpatient clinic. For the convenience and comfort of residents, when everything is at hand, we placed a free gym with changing rooms and mini-saunas in the LCD. You can come here on your own or with a personal trainer for functional training. For children, a game room is equipped with many developing story games, as well as various “climbing rooms”. This children's room is also suitable for celebrating the birthday of the child.
