Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Russia

Siberian Federal District
86
Krasnoyarsk Krai
86
Central Federal District
38
Volga Federal District
12
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
139 properties total found
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 360 m²
$699,970
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 160 m²
« Princess Lake » — The cottage village, on the territory of which 1,036 stone mansions, lux…
$569,452
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 148 m²
s. Verkhniy Yurt, Khostinsky district, Sochigorodskoy okrug, Krasnodar regionThe cottage vil…
$229,990
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 195 m²
$239,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 175 m²
I offer a semi-detached house. New, renovated, furnished, equipped, everything was done with…
$429,981
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 103 m²
Stupid street, quiet area, good neighbors, mineral spring at 400m, Psakhi river and picnic a…
$124,995
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 431 m²
Floor 2
A large house for sale in the village of Jubilee. Convenient layout, 8 spacious rooms for va…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 92 m²
Price - a gift! A house with a view and stunning panoramic views of the sea. The Vidny Cree…
$199,991
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Dubrovka, Russia
3 room cottage
Dubrovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
Home! Neva! Les! From the happiness of living in this house you are separated by one call! …
$267,031
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 200 m²
New two-story house in the cottage village "Krasnaya Polyana" ⠀ A favorable offer: a new mon…
$841,256
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 248 m²
$289,987
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 140 m²
$271,988
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 112 m²
House in the Cottage Village, located in a quiet and picturesque corner of Adlersky district…
$225,336
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 54 …
$535,211
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale a country house in the center of the most actively developing village of Ust-Kurdyu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 170 m²
The cottage village is a closed cottage village of business class, which is a unique investm…
$200,299
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 270 m²
Millennium Park & ​​Mdash; The elite cottage village of class De Luxe in the Istra district.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 160 m²
$564,975
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 98 …
$476,351
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 175 m²
A modern house in the style of High Tech in the most environmentally friendly area of southe…
$360,538
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 167 m²
House in a cottage village for a friendly family. Construction is in its final stages. There…
$169,993
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 193 m²
An excellent house in the Lazarevsky district of Sochi is offered for purchase. House with a…
$250,374
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 400 m²
Cottage Village "Monteville Village" is a gated business class cottage village with exclusiv…
$629,973
Leave a request
3 room cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The developer of individual housing construction sells a contract for the construction of a …
$68,908
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 140 m²
Good offer for a country house within the Dagomys area. The house is in with. Sergey field o…
$260,389
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 85 m²
House in the village of Vysokoye, on Afipskaya Street. The location is close to the airport …
$149,993
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 191 m²
Floor 3
For sale a magnificent country house in the village of Ust-Kurdyum. A great place for year-r…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Russia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go