  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Moscow
19
Kaliningrad
19
Northwestern Federal District
27
Leningrad Oblast
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Show all Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
The year of construction 2025
A place to live   We are building a modern city at the foot of the famous Duderhof Heights, in the embrace of the purest lakes and green picturesque massifs, filled with everything necessary for a happy life. Exciting walks along the ecotropics and an impressive view from the highest poi…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go