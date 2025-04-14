Residential complex ZK Rezisser

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Location of the complex:
The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area inspire the achievement of new horizons. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for managing appliances and electricity; communicate with "Smart apartment" voice. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment!
Transport accessibility:
To the metro "Prospekt Mira" - 3 minutes walk, 4 minutes to SVH, 9 minutes to TTK, 11 minutes to Moscow Ring Road, 12 minutes to the Garden Ring
Internal infrastructure:
The outer territory of the complex is conditionally divided into three zones. The main entrance group is an open area of commercial premises (coffee shop, pharmacy, beauty salon). In the closed area of the courtyard, time flows like in slow motion. Benches, sun loungers, poofs, garden swings invite you to relax for an hour or two alone with yourself or in a small company. In the eastern part of the territory there are playgrounds for children of different ages, as well as sports grounds. The authors of the project, the architectural bureau ICube managed to recreate the atmosphere of children's films!
Location of the complex:
Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway co…
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
A small homeland in a huge Moscow
A new residential complex is being built in a cozy, environmentally friendly location in the south-west of the capital. In the immediate surroundings there are well–groomed low-rise villages and the picturesque Ulyanovsk Forest Park. Thanks to this, inspi…