Residential complex ZK Rezisser

Moscow, Russia
from
$269,840
17/04/2025
$270,668
01/04/2025
$267,909
20/03/2025
$275,249
17/03/2025
$272,414
17/03/2025
$363,218
07/03/2025
$272,414
07/03/2025
$363,218
19/02/2025
$272,414
13/02/2025
$264,227
11/02/2025
$261,929
21/01/2025
$264,227
31/12/2024
$262,456
27/12/2024
$255,795
26/12/2024
$341,060
26/12/2024
$286,951
17/12/2024
$276,296
09/12/2024
$275,134
03/12/2024
$263,082
03/12/2024
$275,134
02/12/2024
$263,082
20
ID: 5823
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00320
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Ulitsa Sergeya Eyzenshteyna (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    48

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area inspire the achievement of new horizons. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for managing appliances and electricity; communicate with "Smart apartment" voice. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Transport accessibility: To the metro "Prospekt Mira" - 3 minutes walk, 4 minutes to SVH, 9 minutes to TTK, 11 minutes to Moscow Ring Road, 12 minutes to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The outer territory of the complex is conditionally divided into three zones. The main entrance group is an open area of commercial premises (coffee shop, pharmacy, beauty salon). In the closed area of the courtyard, time flows like in slow motion. Benches, sun loungers, poofs, garden swings invite you to relax for an hour or two alone with yourself or in a small company. In the eastern part of the territory there are playgrounds for children of different ages, as well as sports grounds. The authors of the project, the architectural bureau ICube managed to recreate the atmosphere of children's films!
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.1 – 42.2
Price per m², USD 6,971 – 7,610
Apartment price, USD 270,668 – 310,514
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 48.7 – 65.9
Price per m², USD 6,278 – 7,306
Apartment price, USD 331,840 – 475,433
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 69.4 – 83.8
Price per m², USD 6,259 – 7,284
Apartment price, USD 487,437 – 561,842
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 92.4 – 135.8
Price per m², USD 7,417 – 8,223
Apartment price, USD 680,555 – 1,12M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

