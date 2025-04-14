Residential complex ZK Rezisser

Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area inspire the achievement of new horizons. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for managing appliances and electricity; communicate with "Smart apartment" voice. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Transport accessibility: To the metro "Prospekt Mira" - 3 minutes walk, 4 minutes to SVH, 9 minutes to TTK, 11 minutes to Moscow Ring Road, 12 minutes to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The outer territory of the complex is conditionally divided into three zones. The main entrance group is an open area of commercial premises (coffee shop, pharmacy, beauty salon). In the closed area of the courtyard, time flows like in slow motion. Benches, sun loungers, poofs, garden swings invite you to relax for an hour or two alone with yourself or in a small company. In the eastern part of the territory there are playgrounds for children of different ages, as well as sports grounds. The authors of the project, the architectural bureau ICube managed to recreate the atmosphere of children's films!