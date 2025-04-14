Residential complex ZK Sydney City

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views!
On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way.
Entrance groups of houses are individual design projects dedicated to the three main places in Lermontov’s life: Tarkhan, St. Petersburg and the Caucasus, which combine a combination of aesthetics and comfort. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to turn up the volume in your favorite music track or your children want to arrange a night run! Live by your own rules.
In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for managing appliances and electricity; communicate with "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the heating of dinner; adjust the brightness of light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of warm floors;
Transport accessibility:
50 m to the new metro station "Zvenigorodskaya". The second street from the CAO and the neighborhood with Moscow City. All types of public transport, including river trams, are within walking distance.
Internal infrastructure:
The main artery of life of the quarter is the central boulevard. You will gladly find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has been reduced to a few minutes by car.
