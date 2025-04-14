  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK Sydney City

Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
22/04/2025
$208,594
20/03/2025
$204,841
17/03/2025
$203,575
17/03/2025
$280,073
07/03/2025
$203,575
07/03/2025
$280,073
26/02/2025
$203,575
19/02/2025
$207,324
07/02/2025
$206,765
01/02/2025
$201,684
22/01/2025
$196,081
12/01/2025
$191,141
29/12/2024
$190,789
27/12/2024
$191,141
27/12/2024
$204,794
16/12/2024
$189,444
14/12/2024
$188,268
14/12/2024
$235,962
20/11/2024
$210,178
19/11/2024
$213,880
;
20
ID: 5825
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00329
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    44

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. Entrance groups of houses are individual design projects dedicated to the three main places in Lermontov’s life: Tarkhan, St. Petersburg and the Caucasus, which combine a combination of aesthetics and comfort. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to turn up the volume in your favorite music track or your children want to arrange a night run! Live by your own rules. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for managing appliances and electricity; communicate with "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the heating of dinner; adjust the brightness of light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of warm floors; Transport accessibility: 50 m to the new metro station "Zvenigorodskaya". The second street from the CAO and the neighborhood with Moscow City. All types of public transport, including river trams, are within walking distance. Internal infrastructure: The main artery of life of the quarter is the central boulevard. You will gladly find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has been reduced to a few minutes by car.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 29.2 – 65.6
Price per m², USD 5,512 – 10,497
Apartment price, USD 208,594 – 480,056
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 43.4 – 84.2
Price per m², USD 5,615 – 8,975
Apartment price, USD 298,693 – 643,936
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 61.4 – 100.9
Price per m², USD 5,318 – 10,759
Apartment price, USD 401,801 – 924,315
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 90.8 – 156.4
Price per m², USD 5,593 – 13,013
Apartment price, USD 523,391 – 1,53M
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 113.7 – 162.2
Price per m², USD 5,859 – 12,248
Apartment price, USD 867,553 – 1,53M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

