  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyubertsy
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Lyubertsy, Russia

Moscow
19
Kaliningrad
19
Northwestern Federal District
27
Central Federal District
38
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$118,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go