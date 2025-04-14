  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij

Salarevo, Russia
from
$110,309
18/04/2025
$110,177
31/03/2025
$108,779
29/03/2025
$118,328
28/03/2025
$118,160
27/03/2025
$116,719
21/03/2025
$106,105
21/03/2025
$106,541
21/03/2025
$103,788
20/03/2025
$103,498
17/03/2025
$103,271
17/03/2025
$138,579
07/03/2025
$103,271
07/03/2025
$138,579
06/03/2025
$103,271
04/03/2025
$115,790
27/02/2025
$103,271
27/02/2025
$103,498
20/02/2025
$103,271
19/02/2025
$100,224
15/02/2025
$100,000
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20194
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00362
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Village
    Salarevo
  • Metro
    Salaryevo (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Location of the complex: The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block. The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or you have something big? The problem is solved by through entrances that open access to the building from the outside of the complex. The passage to the houses is organized along the outer contour of the microdistrict. Places for cars are reserved on 7 floors of the ground parking and in the underground parking of the 6th building. Order and safety are closely watched by many cameras. The barrier-free environment facilitates the movement of young parents with wheelchairs, young children and residents with disabilities. Transport accessibility: 1st Salaryevsky is located in New Moscow just 2 km from Moscow Ring Road and a 5-minute walk from Salaryevo metro. If you are driving, it is convenient for you to go to the high-speed Kiev highway. You don't drive a car? Salaryevo metro station and bus station within walking distance. Near the metro is one of the largest shopping centers of New Moscow "Salaris". This means that all kinds of shopping and entertainment for the whole family are also nearby. Personal vehicles: To the Kiev highway - 0.2 km To MKAD - 2.4 km To Kaluga highway - 5 km To Leninsky Prospekt - 3.2 km Public transport: To the metro station "Salaryevo" - 7 minutes walk To stops of ground transport - 5-10 minutes on foot To Leninsky Prospekt by bus - 10 minutes Internal infrastructure: In the courtyard there is an atmosphere of light carefree mood. On the sides there are favorite locals shops where you can buy essential goods, cafes where it is nice to sit with friends, and coffee points. On the boulevard you can watch a street exhibition, play chess with neighbors and swing on the light swing. Children grow up quickly, and now the question of kindergarten arises. On the territory there is a modern garden with 225 seats. From kindergarten, the child smoothly passes to his own municipal school, designed for 450 places. Built on an individual project, it corresponds to the aesthetic and friendly concept of LCD. The complex is adjacent to the area where there is already established and developed infrastructure. Shops, fitness centers or cafes can be easily reached on foot, and nearby parks can be reached by bike or scooter. In walking distance is the shopping center "Salaris". A variety of shopping, beauty salons, cafes and restaurants can be called the main in the palette of entertainment.

Location on the map

Salarevo, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
