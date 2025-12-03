  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Aprelevka
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$92,791
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–98 m²
54 real estate properties 54
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.9 – 67.7
97,148 – 226,627
Apartment 2 rooms
48.3 – 84.6
164,532 – 271,401
Apartment 3 rooms
67.5 – 97.7
229,755 – 309,243
Developer
GK FSK
