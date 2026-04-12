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New Apartments in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Kaliningrad
19
Leningrad Oblast
2
Vsevolozhsky District
1
Guryevsky District
3
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Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$111,902
Number of floors 9
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030. The first c…
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
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Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Show all Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$72,499
Number of floors 11
Area 36–152 m²
13 real estate properties 13
About the complexThe Russian Europe Ecoquarter will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the principle of a slow city. The total area of the quarter is more than 20 hectares. The project is designed for 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.The first co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.3 – 88.8
108,752 – 232,152
Apartment 2 rooms
89.8 – 138.9
245,752 – 318,857
Apartment 3 rooms
123.4 – 151.8
271,774 – 315,001
Apartment 4 rooms
117.3
284,485
Agency
REFERENTINVEST
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Apart-hotel Elybay
Apart-hotel Elybay
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$156,928
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arrange…
Developer
ElyBay
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Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
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Residential complex Levada
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$63,968
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortabl…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
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Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$56,554
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and …
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,191
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Agency
Westdream
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Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$85,163
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
The Gorki house combines an excellent location, high-quality building materials and the excellent reputation of the Kaliningradostroyinvest developer.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
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Residential complex Belyy sad
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$54,558
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer ha…
Agency
Westdream
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Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
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Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,862
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
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Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
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Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
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Residential complex Karlshof
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$259,481
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 17
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
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Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$163,007
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD Fish Village is not just a residential complex. In fact, this is a new attraction in Kaliningrad and a new attraction. Expressive facades, the most touristy travel destination, an area with a highly developed infrastructure, a large number of parking spaces. All features of the complex s…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
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Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$67,864
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Nevsky Park - neighborhood of residential buildings in northern Kaliningrad. The project includes the idea of creating open public spaces designed for recreation for residents and guests of the district. It was possible to increase the area of these spaces by reducing the construction densit…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
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Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
$46,574
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
The Nakhimov district — is a new microdistrict in the north - east of Kaliningrad at the end of Artillery Street. This place has extremely interesting new buildings and a well-kept private sector. Near the — school and kindergarten. The area is developing very actively. And the center is not…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
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Residential complex Tri kita
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,636
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
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Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
The year of construction 2025
A place to live   We are building a modern city at the foot of the famous Duderhof Heights, in the embrace of the purest lakes and green picturesque massifs, filled with everything necessary for a happy life. Exciting walks along the ecotropics and an impressive view from the highest poi…
Developer
A101
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Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
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Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
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Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competen…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, gr…
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
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Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
from
$37,271
The year of construction 2025
The neighborhoods where nature begins. As soon as you leave the bustling St. Petersburg, you find yourself in the historical and prestigious Vsevolozhsk, all as if drowning in pine forests! The place combines a luxurious natural environment and all the attributes of a developed city. We …
Developer
A101
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Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
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Residential complex Klen
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$87,824
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
Agency
Westdream
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Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
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Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
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