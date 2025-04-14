  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyubertsy
  4. Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij

Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
26/04/2025
$98,665
15/04/2025
$93,053
28/03/2025
$95,603
17/03/2025
$102,231
17/03/2025
$118,874
13/03/2025
$102,231
07/03/2025
$103,420
07/03/2025
$118,874
03/03/2025
$103,420
03/03/2025
$104,886
28/02/2025
$101,841
18/02/2025
$95,654
18/02/2025
$100,587
04/02/2025
$100,123
21/01/2025
$95,243
26/12/2024
$94,101
26/12/2024
$107,344
01/12/2024
$101,336
20/11/2024
$94,225
02/11/2024
$92,872
;
20
ID: 5815
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00311
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Lyuberetsky District
  • City
    Lyubertsy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2022
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking place - and this is not the advantage of having an underground parking. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! "1st Lermontovsky" is located near the already established green surroundings - Lyubertsky Park and Zhulebinsky Forest Park, passing into the natural and historical park "Kuzminki". If you prefer an active family holiday in the fresh air - there are plenty of places in the district for it. From the east it borders the capital district of Nekrasovka. On the north side - with a developed modern microdistrict "Red Gorka". The convenient location gives residents the opportunity to move both by car and by public transport. Transport accessibility: In walking distance railway station "Lyubertsy-1". 5 minutes by car to the metro stations "Nekrasovka", "Kotelniki", "Lermontovsky Prospekt". Internal infrastructure: Move freely inland in a barrier-free environment! On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime: Playgrounds for children of different ages. - playgrounds, sports complexes with areas for children's and adult sports. - recreation areas with pedestrian paths and alleys. Also, at your service: 4 general education schools, 7 kindergartens, sports and dance, schools, clinics, many shops and supermarkets, including Auchan and several large shopping centers within walking distance.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 24.5 – 45.0
Price per m², USD 3,079 – 4,286
Apartment price, USD 98,665 – 146,480
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 41.9 – 59.7
Price per m², USD 2,904 – 3,650
Apartment price, USD 140,110 – 185,390
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 63.5 – 86.8
Price per m², USD 2,369 – 2,917
Apartment price, USD 169,193 – 217,258
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 83.7 – 109.5
Price per m², USD 2,095 – 2,486
Apartment price, USD 199,973 – 234,575

Location on the map

Lyubertsy, Russia

