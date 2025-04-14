Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Location of the complex:
The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking place - and this is not the advantage of having an underground parking. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment!
"1st Lermontovsky" is located near the already established green surroundings - Lyubertsky Park and Zhulebinsky Forest Park, passing into the natural and historical park "Kuzminki". If you prefer an active family holiday in the fresh air - there are plenty of places in the district for it. From the east it borders the capital district of Nekrasovka. On the north side - with a developed modern microdistrict "Red Gorka". The convenient location gives residents the opportunity to move both by car and by public transport.
Transport accessibility:
In walking distance railway station "Lyubertsy-1". 5 minutes by car to the metro stations "Nekrasovka", "Kotelniki", "Lermontovsky Prospekt".
Internal infrastructure:
Move freely inland in a barrier-free environment! On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime:
Playgrounds for children of different ages.
- playgrounds, sports complexes with areas for children's and adult sports.
- recreation areas with pedestrian paths and alleys.
Also, at your service: 4 general education schools, 7 kindergartens, sports and dance, schools, clinics, many shops and supermarkets, including Auchan and several large shopping centers within walking distance.
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street
The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors.
The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade.
The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed.
The project offers a variety of planning s…
1
Recommend
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Location of the complex:
The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…