Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij

Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking place - and this is not the advantage of having an underground parking. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! "1st Lermontovsky" is located near the already established green surroundings - Lyubertsky Park and Zhulebinsky Forest Park, passing into the natural and historical park "Kuzminki". If you prefer an active family holiday in the fresh air - there are plenty of places in the district for it. From the east it borders the capital district of Nekrasovka. On the north side - with a developed modern microdistrict "Red Gorka". The convenient location gives residents the opportunity to move both by car and by public transport. Transport accessibility: In walking distance railway station "Lyubertsy-1". 5 minutes by car to the metro stations "Nekrasovka", "Kotelniki", "Lermontovsky Prospekt". Internal infrastructure: Move freely inland in a barrier-free environment! On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime: Playgrounds for children of different ages. - playgrounds, sports complexes with areas for children's and adult sports. - recreation areas with pedestrian paths and alleys. Also, at your service: 4 general education schools, 7 kindergartens, sports and dance, schools, clinics, many shops and supermarkets, including Auchan and several large shopping centers within walking distance.