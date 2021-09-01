Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»

The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.

The first complex of the eco-neighborhood is called «Address of Happiness» and consists of 5 residential buildings with 641 apartments, which are planned to be commissioned in 2023.

Additional Highlights:

• Rooftops as outdoor recreation areas — now you can do sports and yoga on the roof, arrange warm gatherings with friends, and enjoy stunning views.

• Parking for cars around and below the eco-neighborhood — spacious storage rooms are also provided in the underground parking.

The presence of all socially significant installations on the territory of the eco-neighborhood: school, kindergarten, children’;s clinic, and all the necessary leisure venues — restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, children’;s development schools, shops, beauty salons, etc.

• A variety of layouts: one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments with an area of 51.8-168.4 sq. m.



Kaliningrad is a truly unique city where European and Slavic cultures are combined. This region is the only special economic zone of its kind in Russia with a preferential tax regime for investors and entrepreneurs.



What Kaliningrad offers to investors:



Zero rate on profit in the first 6 years of a project (while the starting point of the project is getting the first profit)

Income tax rate of 10% from 7 to 12 years of the project

Zero property tax in the first 6 years; from 7 to 12 years — 1.1%

Insurance premiums for the first 7 years of the project — 7.6% instead of 30%

• Privileges on customs payments for imported equipment



Additional bonuses for residents and investors of the Kaliningrad region are its proximity to Europe and an almost central location in terms of the logistics of key European routes. We should not forget about the powerful migration growth that has been recorded in the last decade, which means that housing construction here is one of the drivers of the region’;s development.



On November 10, 2021, the first residential complex «Address of Happiness» of the eco-neighborhood «Russian Europe» in Kaliningrad became a laureate of the CREDO National Competition at the St. Petersburg International Housing Congress.