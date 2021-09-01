  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kaliningrad
  4. Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»

Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»

Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$150,857
;
3
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 1
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2021

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Kaliningrad

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.
The first complex of the eco-neighborhood is called «Address of Happiness» and consists of 5 residential buildings with 641 apartments, which are planned to be commissioned in 2023.
Additional Highlights:
• Rooftops as outdoor recreation areas — now you can do sports and yoga on the roof, arrange warm gatherings with friends, and enjoy stunning views.
• Parking for cars around and below the eco-neighborhood — spacious storage rooms are also provided in the underground parking.
The presence of all socially significant installations on the territory of the eco-neighborhood: school, kindergarten, children’;s clinic, and all the necessary leisure venues — restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, children’;s development schools, shops, beauty salons, etc.
• A variety of layouts: one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments with an area of 51.8-168.4 sq. m.

Kaliningrad is a truly unique city where European and Slavic cultures are combined. This region is the only special economic zone of its kind in Russia with a preferential tax regime for investors and entrepreneurs.

What Kaliningrad offers to investors:

Zero rate on profit in the first 6 years of a project (while the starting point of the project is getting the first profit)
Income tax rate of 10% from 7 to 12 years of the project
Zero property tax in the first 6 years; from 7 to 12 years — 1.1%
Insurance premiums for the first 7 years of the project — 7.6% instead of 30%
• Privileges on customs payments for imported equipment

Additional bonuses for residents and investors of the Kaliningrad region are its proximity to Europe and an almost central location in terms of the logistics of key European routes. We should not forget about the powerful migration growth that has been recorded in the last decade, which means that housing construction here is one of the drivers of the region’;s development.

On November 10, 2021, the first residential complex «Address of Happiness» of the eco-neighborhood «Russian Europe» in Kaliningrad became a laureate of the CREDO National Competition at the St. Petersburg International Housing Congress.

Interactive catalog

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0 – 87.2
Price per m², USD 1,963 – 2,803
Apartment price, USD 117,148 – 171,977
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 36.3 – 138.9
Price per m², USD 1,911 – 2,887
Apartment price, USD 103,840 – 304,453
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 123.4 – 154.4
Price per m², USD 2,023 – 2,562
Apartment price, USD 279,060 – 391,963
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 117.3
Price per m², USD 2,382
Apartment price, USD 271,634

Location on the map

Kaliningrad, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.09.2021
We slow down to improve quality of life. How «Happy City» is being built in Kaliningrad
All news
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
$46,574
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$163,007
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
You are viewing
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$150,857
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$85,163
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
The Gorki house combines an excellent location, high-quality building materials and the excellent reputation of the Kaliningradostroyinvest developer.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rihard
Residential complex ZK Rihard
Moscow, Russia
from
$329,385
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 27
Area 54–103 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buil…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Moscow, Russia
from
$272,754
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 48
Area 39–136 m²
35 real estate properties 35
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications