Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij

Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Thanks to the guest bathroom on the 1st floor, walks will be really long. Two elevators - passenger and cargo. In all the buildings of the 1st Sheremetevsky storerooms are arranged there, and in buildings 3-5 there is an underground parking. In the LCD 1st Sheremetyevo variety of areas and layouts. Large kitchen-living rooms: they have two windows or more. In all apartments with an area of 40 square meters and above, 2 bathrooms are designed. Large glazed loggias with finishing. The system "Smart apartment", implemented in the "1st Sheremetyevo". Each apartment has leak sensors and shut-off valves with electric drive, which independently block the water in the event of an accident. The mobile application manages groups of electric consumers: even if you forget the iron turned on, you can turn it off remotely. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: To the nearest metro stations - Planernaya and Voikovskaya - about 40-50 minutes by bus. 6 minutes to the railway station "Podrezkovo" (MCD-3) - Personal vehicles: Convenient exit to the Leningrad highway allows you to quickly get to the Moscow Ring Road and the center of Moscow, to the M11 toll highway and to the Sheremetyevo airport. 3 minutes to Leningradsky st. 10 minutes to the M11 toll road 15 minutes to Moscow 20 minutes to the station. 25 minutes BC Gliding Internal infrastructure: The 1st Sheremetevsky not only reduces the time you will spend on the road. But it also does a lot to make sure you drive less and walk more often. On the first floors of the buildings will be located freshmarkets and points of distribution of marketplaces, beauty salons and dry cleaning, coffee shops and bakeries - everything that is necessary from day to day, but does not deserve a separate trip by car or taxi. Our own school and kindergarten will be built in the quarter. The school is designed for 1,100 students. It will have a 25-meter swimming pool and a spacious atrium, a media library. Kindergarten is designed for 400 children. There is a stylish design and comfortable groups, a large gym and a spacious hall for music classes. Courtyards without cars. Safe playgrounds. Along the buildings, quiet recreation areas are organized: children’s homon from distant carousels and slides will not reach the windows of residents. In the quarter, a cycle route with clear navigation and parking for two-wheeled transport was designed.