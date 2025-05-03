Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Russia

Moscow
40
Saint Petersburg
7
Kaliningrad
16
Central Federal District
41
1 bedroom apartment in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
$1,300
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​145 m ² in   Complex « Vorobyovs Moun…
$5,091
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
Cozy apartment with an area of ​​120 m ² in   a business class complex « Elsinor » on   11th…
$2,260
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/10
1-room apartment for RENT at ul. Yubileynaya, 12. The apartment is completely ready for shor…
$35
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tyumen, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Tyumen, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A bright apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​90 m ² in   premium complex in  …
$7,353
per month
1 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
1 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
Heating is central, plastic windows, suspended ceilings, the Internet, a 2-sleeping sofa, a …
$47
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment in a new building, autonomous languishing, fenced area, …
$414
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
Two-level apartment with   4 bedrooms with a total area of ​​232 m ² in   premium complex « …
$7,353
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/9
For a long time, a clean, accurate one -room apartment on the street. Bagration d.9. (Area o…
$272
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Vidnaya apartments with   1st bedroom in   premium complex « Poklonnaya, 9 ». Apartments wit…
$3,959
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​100 m ² in   complex « house on   Mos…
$3,394
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
designer apartments with an area of ​​51 m ² in   premium premium Prime Park on   28th floor…
$3,959
per month
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Vid apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​500 m ² in   premium residential comp…
$16,949
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/13
House 2020 g/p with a fenced area. Located within walking distance from Pobedy Square. Spaci…
$414
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for a short term in the center of Kaliningrad, Polotskaya street, Leninsky …
$43
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment for rent at the address Shipbuilding 48 German House, third floor Ther…
$236
per month
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment has everything. European-quality repair, double-glazed windows with mosquito n…
$364
per month
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
A one-room very bright and warm apartment in the center of Gatchina is for rent. Partially f…
$279
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
species penthouse with an area of ​​160 m ² with   own terrace in   club house « Filippovsky…
$8,475
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
spacious and   bright apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​220 m ² in   premiu…
$3,955
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
$900
per month
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer you a wonderful three-room apartment in the very heart of Kaliningrad in the presti…
$1,654
per month
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$255
per month
1 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
1 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
Heating is central, plastic windows, suspended ceilings, the Internet, a 2-sleeping sofa, a …
$295
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
5 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 305 m²
A spacious apartment with   5 bedrooms in   Premium Club House « Roman House ». Apartment wi…
$9,050
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​180 m ² in   complex « Russian modern » o…
$4,525
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/10
Rent an apartment Kaliningrad Los Angeles LA. Perhaps this apartment will become your discov…
$47
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 10
A spacious apartment with   4 bedrooms with a total area of ​​270 m ² in   house « Bolshoi T…
$7,353
per month
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
I will hand over from March to May 30, 2025 Apartment " Paris in the Baltic " -In the Apart …
$532
per month
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
two -level penthouse in   a complex of low -rise houses « fantasies ». Apartment with   4 be…
$12,443
per month
