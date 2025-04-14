Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of landscaped Trinity Forest Park under the windows, where it is so pleasant to breathe fresh air and listen to birds singing.
Own closed territory "1st Yasenevsky" is a cozy oasis. There is a green lighted boulevard for walking, a system of bicycle paths, a small city square, cafes, bakeries and coffee points. And yards without cars and multi-storey parking. The highlight of the territory is fruit trees in the courtyards and city gardens.
"1st Yasenevsky" - just 1 km from the Moscow Ring Road, on the territory of new Moscow. A residential complex where there is everything necessary for a modern person.
Transport accessibility:
To the metro "Kornilovskaya" - 12 minutes walk
To the metro "Tyutchevskaya" - 25 minutes walk
To the metro "Warm Stan" - 10 minutes by transport
To the metro "Alder" - 30 minutes by public transport
Personal vehicles:
Departure to the Kaluga highway - 500 m
MKAD - 1 km
Internal infrastructure:
The 1st Yasenevsky residential complex can be called an ideal place for a family with children. Here literally behind the house is the Trinity Forest Park - a favorite place for walking young parents. And in the courtyards for children's playgrounds allocated special areas. They are equipped with everything you need for a happy childhood: modern and safe swings, sandboxes and climbers. Equipment and play scenarios on playgrounds are designed together with a team of child psychologists for the proper development of the child and to increase their interest.
There are also two kindergartens near the house, one of which has already been built and a school with 1,100 seats. The school can rightly be called a model educational institution. It lays the foundations for a successful future. There is a robotics class, an IT cluster, a 25-meter swimming pool and well-equipped gyms.
Location on the map
Kommunarka, Russia
