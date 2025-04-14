  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij

Kommunarka, Russia
from
$92,316
18/04/2025
$90,740
18/03/2025
$90,527
17/03/2025
$97,412
17/03/2025
$109,451
07/03/2025
$97,412
07/03/2025
$109,451
03/03/2025
$97,412
19/02/2025
$94,989
18/02/2025
$92,854
01/02/2025
$92,174
31/01/2025
$90,055
23/01/2025
$89,048
25/12/2024
$87,377
25/12/2024
$98,957
25/12/2024
$93,606
25/12/2024
$92,004
19/12/2024
$96,611
22/11/2024
$96,106
15/11/2024
$95,876
31/10/2024
$96,025
;
17
ID: 12005
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00418
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Town
    Kommunarka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Русский Русский
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of landscaped Trinity Forest Park under the windows, where it is so pleasant to breathe fresh air and listen to birds singing. Own closed territory "1st Yasenevsky" is a cozy oasis. There is a green lighted boulevard for walking, a system of bicycle paths, a small city square, cafes, bakeries and coffee points. And yards without cars and multi-storey parking. The highlight of the territory is fruit trees in the courtyards and city gardens. "1st Yasenevsky" - just 1 km from the Moscow Ring Road, on the territory of new Moscow. A residential complex where there is everything necessary for a modern person. Transport accessibility: To the metro "Kornilovskaya" - 12 minutes walk To the metro "Tyutchevskaya" - 25 minutes walk To the metro "Warm Stan" - 10 minutes by transport To the metro "Alder" - 30 minutes by public transport Personal vehicles: Departure to the Kaluga highway - 500 m MKAD - 1 km Internal infrastructure: The 1st Yasenevsky residential complex can be called an ideal place for a family with children. Here literally behind the house is the Trinity Forest Park - a favorite place for walking young parents. And in the courtyards for children's playgrounds allocated special areas. They are equipped with everything you need for a happy childhood: modern and safe swings, sandboxes and climbers. Equipment and play scenarios on playgrounds are designed together with a team of child psychologists for the proper development of the child and to increase their interest. There are also two kindergartens near the house, one of which has already been built and a school with 1,100 seats. The school can rightly be called a model educational institution. It lays the foundations for a successful future. There is a robotics class, an IT cluster, a 25-meter swimming pool and well-equipped gyms.

Location on the map

Kommunarka, Russia

