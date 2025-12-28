  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kommunarka
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kommunarka, Russia

Moscow
19
Kaliningrad
19
Northwestern Federal District
27
Central Federal District
39
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Show all Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
The year of construction 2025
Zen of the big city The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$153,488
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–121 m²
641 real estate property 641
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
20.2 – 57.1
147,461 – 315,435
Apartment 2 rooms
33.9 – 92.5
211,795 – 373,777
Apartment 3 rooms
56.5 – 90.1
302,242 – 477,739
Apartment 4 rooms
66.5 – 120.5
319,490 – 570,323
Developer
A101
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go