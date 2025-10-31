  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building LUCE

Moscow, Russia
from
$2,65M
;
7
ID: 33175
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3657380
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Aleksandrovsky Sad (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Arbatskaya (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Biblioteka Imeni Lenina (~ 400 m)
  • Metro
    Borovitskaya (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Kropotkinskaya (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

For sale: 2 room apartment, 144.57 m², located on the 2 floor of the Luce family residence. Luce is a deluxe-class residence in the very heart of historic Moscow, steps from the Kremlin. It comprises 43 apartments and 3 spacious penthouses designed for those who value privacy, space, and sophistication. Design & Architecture The architectural concept of the Luce club house was developed by the renowned Italian firm Archea Associati, founded by Marco Casamonti in Florence in 1988. Every detail at Luce has been meticulously considered to provide residents with maximum comfort and aesthetic pleasure. The centerpiece is a grand lobby with 9-meter ceilings, connecting three entrance groups: the western lobby with a music lounge and the eastern lobby with a library. Landscaping & Amenities The true treasure of Luce is its secret garden. Quiet paths wind through shaded spaces, creating numerous cozy corners for relaxation and contemplation. A stroll along the garden's shaded alleys becomes a form of meditation, helping residents unwind and recharge without leaving home. On-site exclusive spaces and services include a beauty room, fitness and yoga studio, children's playroom, private tutoring room, and a meeting room. Engineering & Features Each apartment is equipped with: individual supply and exhaust ventilation with air purification and air conditioning; air humidification system; water purification and softening; uninterrupted hot water supply; a "Smart Home" system for climate, lighting, blinds, and leak protection, with options for additional services; and heated terraces and balconies. Building-wide features include: enhanced cellular and Wi-Fi coverage throughout, including the garden and parking; designer-finished silent elevators; heated flooring at entrances; vacuum waste disposal. Security is ensured by 24/7 video surveillance across the complex and automatic license plate recognition for parking access. Parking Single-level parking with enlarged spaces.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 78.3 – 96.6
Price per m², USD 33,866 – 37,700
Apartment price, USD 2,65M – 3,64M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 136.8 – 170.9
Price per m², USD 31,949 – 38,339
Apartment price, USD 4,55M – 6,44M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 194.0 – 296.1
Price per m², USD 31,310 – 38,978
Apartment price, USD 6,34M – 9,65M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 268.2 – 302.6
Price per m², USD 41,534 – 51,118
Apartment price, USD 11,14M – 15,47M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
Education
Healthcare

