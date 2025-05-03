Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. House

Houses for sale in Russia

Moscow
5
Sochi
6
Nizhny Novgorod
32
Kaliningrad
20
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 212 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Chereshnya, Russia
5 bedroom house
Chereshnya, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
One-storey house 200 m2 with repair and furniture, appliances + in the attic cinema 60 m2 pl…
$789,313
Leave a request
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage in SNT Chaika Borsky district, the village of Oktyabrsky. Living garden p…
$8,473
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is for sale, in residential condition, separate. The layout of the rooms is adjace…
$84,731
Leave a request
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 360 m²
$699,970
Leave a request
5 room house in Martemanovo, Russia
5 room house
Martemanovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 473-803, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$437,158
Leave a request
House in Semany, Russia
House
Semany, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A strong house is sold with a good, treated area in a large village. Gas is nearby, the stor…
$7,263
Leave a request
House in Troitsk, Russia
House
Troitsk, Russia
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in agency base 151-351, Kaluzhsky Highway, 14 km from MKAD, Eli k/p (Fominskoe).…
$833,841
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 129 m²
For sale new residential house 129 sq.m. on a flat land plot of 4 acres (owned) in an ecolog…
$315,486
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 231 m²
$699,970
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rastunovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Rastunovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
House   in   style « constructivism » C   arched roof is built on   even open area next to  …
$2,41M
Leave a request
6 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
6 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a luxury house with an area of 330 square meters on a plot of 10 acres in the most …
$620,349
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 195 m²
On sale appeared a comfortable house for living in the Central District. The house itself wa…
$360,538
Leave a request
House in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
House
Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell a 2-storey brick house (165M2), in a closed cottage village "Kutuzovo Club", located…
$180,400
Leave a request
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 345-932, Kaluga highway, 35 km from the Moscow Ring …
$558,591
Leave a request
House in Pilninsky District, Russia
House
Pilninsky District, Russia
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential building is for sale in the village of Memozh-Maidan of the Pilninsky district…
$27,439
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 217 m²
$279,988
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 303 m²
I present for purchase an elite house in the resort city of Sochi! House in 3 floors, layout…
$1,25M
Leave a request
House in Veliky Vrag, Russia
House
Veliky Vrag, Russia
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
A house full of warmth and coziness, created for a large and loving family, where comfort, s…
$459,768
Leave a request
House in Leninsky District, Russia
House
Leninsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 4
A beautiful 4 -storey large house 375 m2 is sold. The first full -fledged floor with a dress…
$348,290
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 435 m²
$799,955
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the city of Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod region! House descrip…
$236,037
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2 houses on the shore of the Gorky Sea. House 120m2, 4 rooms, s/u. The foundatio…
$66,454
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky city district, Russia
House
Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! A spacious new house on a plot of 13 acres near the forest! An excellent lands…
$167,966
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 437 m²
A well-built house surrounded by a beautiful green garden. Ground floor: hall, spacious hall…
$1,10M
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 245 m²
Selling a house on the street. Resort avenue. The plot is designed for IZhS 3.1 acres. The a…
$550,823
Leave a request
5 room house in Gatchina, Russia
5 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Urgent!! Price is reduced!!!!For sale a winter house in the village of Small Kolpany, Centra…
$64,967
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
$53,454
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 120 m²
A new 2-storey house on a flat plot of 3 acres is for sale, it is possible to buy an additio…
$122,995
Leave a request

Property types in Russia

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go