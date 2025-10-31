  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building КЛО 17

Apartment in a new building КЛО 17

Moscow, Russia
from
$2,97M
;
16
Last update: 16/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Aleksandrovsky Sad (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Arbatskaya (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Biblioteka Imeni Lenina (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Borovitskaya (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Kropotkinskaya (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

For sale: 1 room apartment, 105.9 m², on the 2 floor in the exclusive Clos 17 club house in central Moscow. Clos 17 is the perfect family home, located on a quiet street in the historic Starovagankovsky Lane, just steps from the Kremlin. It offers exclusive residences and penthouses for those who value absolute privacy, a distinguished community, and life surrounded by cultural landmarks. The architecture of Clos 17 was developed by the renowned Paris Classical Architecture bureau under the leadership of Dominique Hertenberger. It masterfully blends strict proportions, the clean lines of industrial modernism, and the sophistication of Art Deco. This is a closed world of elegance, where every detail is perfected. Natural stone, brick, and patinated bronze in the façade finishing recall the noble traditions of Parisian ateliers. Tall windows fill the residences with light, and every line of the façade is meticulously crafted with French precision. Within the project's private, landscaped grounds lies a secluded courtyard garden—a thoughtfully designed space for contemplation, where the elegance of French landscape art meets the comfort of modern living. Every residence features spacious layouts with ceilings up to 4 meters high, panoramic windows offering views of the Kremlin and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, and the possibility for customization to meet the future owner's individual needs.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 96.9 – 105.9
Price per m², USD 30,671 – 40,895
Apartment price, USD 2,97M – 4,13M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 152.6 – 153.5
Price per m², USD 29,393 – 37,700
Apartment price, USD 4,48M – 5,79M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 217.7
Price per m², USD 30,032 – 38,339
Apartment price, USD 6,54M – 8,35M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
Education
Healthcare

