Apartment in a new building КЛО 17

For sale: 1 room apartment, 105.9 m², on the 2 floor in the exclusive Clos 17 club house in central Moscow. Clos 17 is the perfect family home, located on a quiet street in the historic Starovagankovsky Lane, just steps from the Kremlin. It offers exclusive residences and penthouses for those who value absolute privacy, a distinguished community, and life surrounded by cultural landmarks. The architecture of Clos 17 was developed by the renowned Paris Classical Architecture bureau under the leadership of Dominique Hertenberger. It masterfully blends strict proportions, the clean lines of industrial modernism, and the sophistication of Art Deco. This is a closed world of elegance, where every detail is perfected. Natural stone, brick, and patinated bronze in the façade finishing recall the noble traditions of Parisian ateliers. Tall windows fill the residences with light, and every line of the façade is meticulously crafted with French precision. Within the project's private, landscaped grounds lies a secluded courtyard garden—a thoughtfully designed space for contemplation, where the elegance of French landscape art meets the comfort of modern living. Every residence features spacious layouts with ceilings up to 4 meters high, panoramic windows offering views of the Kremlin and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, and the possibility for customization to meet the future owner's individual needs.