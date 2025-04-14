Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal

Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! We have taken every little thing into consideration so that you can enjoy your daily life. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking place - and this is not all the advantages of having an underground parking. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! Parents of the smallest tenants will be delighted with wheelchairs locked on a magnetic lock. All small-sized family transport - strollers, bicycles and scooters - will be great to wait for you here until next time. Wash the wheels of the stroller or paws to the pet can be in special rooms located next to the wheelchair. Transport accessibility: Less than 1 km from the Moscow Ring Road: near Ostashkovskoye and Altufievskoye highways; 15 minutes to the Altufievo, Bibirevo, Medvedkovo metro; 7 minutes walk to the nearest public transport stop. Internal infrastructure: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. - 2 municipal kindergartens and municipal school - Medical centre - Shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries on the first floors of the complex