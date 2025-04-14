  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal

Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal

Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,456
08/04/2025
$91,014
17/03/2025
$90,882
17/03/2025
$121,176
13/03/2025
$90,882
07/03/2025
$90,617
07/03/2025
$83,208
07/03/2025
$110,944
21/02/2025
$83,208
12/02/2025
$81,135
16/01/2025
$80,192
21/12/2024
$79,721
21/12/2024
$98,848
20/12/2024
$93,535
13/12/2024
$96,428
13/11/2024
$96,334
11/10/2024
$96,177
10/10/2024
$94,920
03/10/2024
$103,180
27/09/2024
$98,956
26/09/2024
$94,920
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5822
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00279
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Mytishchi Urban Okrug

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2021
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! We have taken every little thing into consideration so that you can enjoy your daily life. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking place - and this is not all the advantages of having an underground parking. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! Parents of the smallest tenants will be delighted with wheelchairs locked on a magnetic lock. All small-sized family transport - strollers, bicycles and scooters - will be great to wait for you here until next time. Wash the wheels of the stroller or paws to the pet can be in special rooms located next to the wheelchair. Transport accessibility: Less than 1 km from the Moscow Ring Road: near Ostashkovskoye and Altufievskoye highways; 15 minutes to the Altufievo, Bibirevo, Medvedkovo metro; 7 minutes walk to the nearest public transport stop. Internal infrastructure: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. - 2 municipal kindergartens and municipal school - Medical centre - Shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries on the first floors of the complex
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 29.2 – 38.9
Price per m², USD 2,686 – 3,132
Apartment price, USD 91,014 – 117,385
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 43.7 – 60.1
Price per m², USD 2,506 – 2,933
Apartment price, USD 115,852 – 166,574
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 71.5 – 107.8
Price per m², USD 2,369 – 2,545
Apartment price, USD 178,924 – 272,986

Location on the map

Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$93,762
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,456
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$619,637
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 58–138 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications