Apart hotel Elybay

Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast
Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arranged evening dining. This isn’t a holiday — it’s your new lifestyle at ELYBAY.
📍 The complex is commissioned and fully ready for living or renting. Every detail — from finishes to furniture and appliances — is already in place. Just move in or start earning.
ELYBAY is not just beachfront living — it’s a ready-made investment product.
The complex has its own in-house property management company, taking care of rentals, maintenance, and full management.
🔹 No need to look for tenants or handle service — everything is handled for you.
🔹 You enjoy passive income and peace of mind — the property works for you.
✨ Key advantages of ELYBAY:
✔ First coastline — the sea at your doorstep
✔ Mercedes-Benz V-Class for transfers and private trips
✔ Premium concierge service — from housekeeping to restaurant bookings
✔ Turnkey apartments with finishing, furniture, and appliances
✔ Flexible purchase terms and installment options
✔ Perfect for living or as an investment asset
✔ Trusted developer and transparent transactions
📞 Schedule a private tour or request a full presentation with floor plans today.
The best units by the sea don’t wait — they choose their owners.