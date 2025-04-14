Apart hotel Elybay

Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arranged evening dining. This isn’t a holiday — it’s your new lifestyle at ELYBAY.

📍 The complex is commissioned and fully ready for living or renting. Every detail — from finishes to furniture and appliances — is already in place. Just move in or start earning.

ELYBAY is not just beachfront living — it’s a ready-made investment product.

The complex has its own in-house property management company, taking care of rentals, maintenance, and full management.

🔹 No need to look for tenants or handle service — everything is handled for you.

🔹 You enjoy passive income and peace of mind — the property works for you.

✨ Key advantages of ELYBAY:

✔ First coastline — the sea at your doorstep

✔ Mercedes-Benz V-Class for transfers and private trips

✔ Premium concierge service — from housekeeping to restaurant bookings

✔ Turnkey apartments with finishing, furniture, and appliances

✔ Flexible purchase terms and installment options

✔ Perfect for living or as an investment asset

✔ Trusted developer and transparent transactions

📞 Schedule a private tour or request a full presentation with floor plans today.

The best units by the sea don’t wait — they choose their owners.