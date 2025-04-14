  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Elybay

Svetlogorsk, Russia
$156,928
$4,348/m²
1 1
ID: 25835
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug
  • Town
    Svetlogorsk

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    Monolithic
    Finished
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arranged evening dining. This isn’t a holiday — it’s your new lifestyle at ELYBAY.

📍 The complex is commissioned and fully ready for living or renting. Every detail — from finishes to furniture and appliances — is already in place. Just move in or start earning.

ELYBAY is not just beachfront living — it’s a ready-made investment product.
The complex has its own in-house property management company, taking care of rentals, maintenance, and full management.
🔹 No need to look for tenants or handle service — everything is handled for you.
🔹 You enjoy passive income and peace of mind — the property works for you.

✨ Key advantages of ELYBAY:

✔ First coastline — the sea at your doorstep
✔ Mercedes-Benz V-Class for transfers and private trips
✔ Premium concierge service — from housekeeping to restaurant bookings
✔ Turnkey apartments with finishing, furniture, and appliances
✔ Flexible purchase terms and installment options
✔ Perfect for living or as an investment asset
✔ Trusted developer and transparent transactions

📞 Schedule a private tour or request a full presentation with floor plans today.
The best units by the sea don’t wait — they choose their owners.

Properties in the complex
Type
Type
Area, m²
Property cost, USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 38.0
Price per m², USD 4,881
Apartment price, USD 184,843

Location on the map

Svetlogorsk, Russia

Video Review of apart-hotel Elybay

