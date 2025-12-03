  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Svetlogorsk, Russia

Apart-hotel Elybay
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$156,928
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your private seaside retreat — ELYBAY premium apartments on the Baltic coast Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, opening panoramic windows, and watching the sun rise over the Baltic Sea. Morning coffee with a sea view, Mercedes-Benz V-Class transfers on request, and concierge-arrange…
Developer
ElyBay
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
Agency
Westdream
