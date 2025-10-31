  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Apartment in a new building ONE Flat

Apartment in a new building ONE Flat

Moscow, Russia
from
$617,818
;
12
ID: 32882
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4160840
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Delovoy Tsentr (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Mezhdunarodnaya (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Vystavochnaya (~ 300 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    90

About the complex

Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third Ring Road, the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass, and the Moskva River embankment, just 10 minutes from the Kremlin. Here, breathtaking architecture meets impeccable comfort and world-class hotel-style services. In its visual design, the prestigious ONE complex comprises two vertical towers connected at their base and summit. Its sculptural form draws inspiration from the famous Möbius strip, a concept masterfully interpreted by the project's architects. ONE rises 90 floors high. The panoramic windows in every apartment frame stunning city views, stretching from the historic center to the capital's dynamically evolving modern districts. On the 85th floor, you will find the Sky Garden – Europe's highest park, a natural oasis in the clouds. These lush green spaces are integrated directly next to the residences, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony within the metropolis. Soaring on the 83rd floor is the Sky Bridge – a glass walkway connecting the two towers of the complex. It offers a unique opportunity to admire unparalleled, bird's-eye views of the capital. A defining feature of the complex is its infrastructure, designed on the All-in-One principle. Residents have access to a private club with lounges, a private cinema, a billiards room, dedicated workspaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. ONE also features a boutique retail gallery and a premium gastro-cluster, offering unique culinary experiences from around the globe. Key Features of the Complex: — Europe's highest Sky Garden on the 85th floor — The tallest skyscraper in Moscow-City, standing at 379 m — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in all apartments — Smart engineering and five-star hotel-level service — All-in-One private club infrastructure — A three-level parking garage with EV charging stations — 24/7 security and concierge service Location Highlights: — 1 minute to the Third Ring Road (TTK) — 2 minutes to the Moskva River embankment — Walking distance from 'Delovoy Tsentr' Metro Station — 2 minutes to the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass — 10 minutes to the Kremlin — 5 minutes to the Government Building (White House)
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 32.7 – 60.9
Price per m², USD 15,222 – 23,674
Apartment price, USD 617,818 – 1,02M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 67.2 – 93.4
Price per m², USD 13,518 – 16,440
Apartment price, USD 1,01M – 1,49M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 97.1 – 103.0
Price per m², USD 16,952 – 17,976
Apartment price, USD 1,72M – 1,80M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request Show contacts
