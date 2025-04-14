Residential complex ZK Arhitektor

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats.
Transport accessibility:
To the metro "Kaluga" - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. In walking distance to Vorontsov Park
Internal infrastructure:
The LCD has a well-thought-out, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group concentrated all the benefits of the modern metropolis: supermarket, restaurant, fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and coffee shop. For noisy children's games, the lower level is allocated, we have provided games for both the youngest and older children. For leisure adults there are places for sports, yoga, sun loungers and wooden terraces for recreation.
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment.
br /
According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces
br /
The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
UNTIL THE END OF MARCH, THE PROMOTION OFFERS A DISCOUNT ON APARTMENTS FROM 5 TO 15% + A STORAGE ROOM AS A GIFT!
INVESTMENT PRICE INCREASE - 20% !!!
The Intercolumnium studio project consists of 14 four-storey buildings built using brick and monolithic construction technology.
The fa…
Agency
Luxury Estate
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and …