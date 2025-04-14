  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential complex ZK Arhitektor

Residential complex ZK Arhitektor

Moscow, Russia
20
ID: 5821
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00317
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    47

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats. Transport accessibility: To the metro "Kaluga" - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. In walking distance to Vorontsov Park Internal infrastructure: The LCD has a well-thought-out, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group concentrated all the benefits of the modern metropolis: supermarket, restaurant, fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and coffee shop. For noisy children's games, the lower level is allocated, we have provided games for both the youngest and older children. For leisure adults there are places for sports, yoga, sun loungers and wooden terraces for recreation.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 34.3 – 46.0
Price per m², USD 6,061 – 6,954
Apartment price, USD 237,355 – 287,133
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 42.8 – 76.2
Price per m², USD 5,022 – 7,924
Apartment price, USD 263,922 – 542,473
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 79.1 – 113.0
Price per m², USD 4,853 – 7,236
Apartment price, USD 389,575 – 731,646
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 89.3 – 98.6
Price per m², USD 5,880 – 7,507
Apartment price, USD 579,807 – 672,424
Apartments 6 rooms
Area, m² 128.0
Price per m², USD 7,205
Apartment price, USD 917,776
Apartments 7 rooms
Area, m² 252.0
Price per m², USD 10,648
Apartment price, USD 2,68M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

