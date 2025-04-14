Residential complex ZK Arhitektor

Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats. Transport accessibility: To the metro "Kaluga" - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. In walking distance to Vorontsov Park Internal infrastructure: The LCD has a well-thought-out, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group concentrated all the benefits of the modern metropolis: supermarket, restaurant, fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and coffee shop. For noisy children's games, the lower level is allocated, we have provided games for both the youngest and older children. For leisure adults there are places for sports, yoga, sun loungers and wooden terraces for recreation.