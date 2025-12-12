  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Khimki
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Khimki, Russia

Moscow
19
Kaliningrad
19
Northwestern Federal District
27
Leningrad Oblast
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$89,625
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go