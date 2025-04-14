  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij

Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij

Moscow, Russia
20
Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Elevator

About the complex

Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby forest parks are places to enjoy skiing in winter and tonic jogging in summer. Located between Shchelkovskoye highway and Amurskaya street, “1st Izmailovsky” comprehends itself not so much through proximity to urban points of attraction, but through the neighborhood with green spaces and sports facilities. It is fenced off from the highway by first line development and its own health gardens. In its windows there is the emerald sea of the Elk Island Park and the dense crowns of the surrounding courtyards. His schedule includes sports and walks in Izmailovo. Transport accessibility: No more than 2.5 km to metro stations "Cherkizovskaya", MCC "Lokomotiv" and metro "Shchelkovskaya". Shchelkovskoye highway connects the quarter with the North-Eastern Chord and Moscow Ring Road, the Central Bus Station and the Eastern Railway Station. Two bus stops in a couple of minutes walk and 11 public transport routes. By car: 3 minutes. 12 minutes to TTK 15 minutes to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The complex is located in a historically established area of Moscow with good quality and density of infrastructure. Shopping centers and chain stores: 6 kindergartens, including its own kindergarten for 125 places 3 schools, including their own school - Polyclinics and health centres - Parks and recreation areas The location of the architectural project creates all conditions for those who aspire to a healthy lifestyle and for those who have already made a choice in its favor. In the immediate surroundings there are several stadiums and many sports facilities for sports for every taste: from everyone’s favorite football, basketball and to equestrian sports. The project is surrounded by more than 30 kilometers of organized running and bicycle paths.

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

