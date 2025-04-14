Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby forest parks are places to enjoy skiing in winter and tonic jogging in summer.
Located between Shchelkovskoye highway and Amurskaya street, “1st Izmailovsky” comprehends itself not so much through proximity to urban points of attraction, but through the neighborhood with green spaces and sports facilities. It is fenced off from the highway by first line development and its own health gardens. In its windows there is the emerald sea of the Elk Island Park and the dense crowns of the surrounding courtyards. His schedule includes sports and walks in Izmailovo.
Transport accessibility:
No more than 2.5 km to metro stations "Cherkizovskaya", MCC "Lokomotiv" and metro "Shchelkovskaya". Shchelkovskoye highway connects the quarter with the North-Eastern Chord and Moscow Ring Road, the Central Bus Station and the Eastern Railway Station. Two bus stops in a couple of minutes walk and 11 public transport routes.
By car:
3 minutes.
12 minutes to TTK
15 minutes to the Garden Ring
Internal infrastructure:
The complex is located in a historically established area of Moscow with good quality and density of infrastructure.
Shopping centers and chain stores:
6 kindergartens, including its own kindergarten for 125 places
3 schools, including their own school
- Polyclinics and health centres
- Parks and recreation areas
The location of the architectural project creates all conditions for those who aspire to a healthy lifestyle and for those who have already made a choice in its favor. In the immediate surroundings there are several stadiums and many sports facilities for sports for every taste: from everyone’s favorite football, basketball and to equestrian sports. The project is surrounded by more than 30 kilometers of organized running and bicycle paths.
Moscow, Russia
Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors.
An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings.
All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The …
1
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors.
The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade.
The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed.
The project offers a variety of planning s…
1
