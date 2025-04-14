  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden

Moscow, Russia
from
$164,185
23/04/2025
$161,743
12/04/2025
$163,481
25/03/2025
$174,678
18/03/2025
$174,393
18/03/2025
$174,538
17/03/2025
$174,393
17/03/2025
$223,580
07/03/2025
$174,393
07/03/2025
$223,580
23/02/2025
$174,393
20/02/2025
$174,309
06/02/2025
$170,615
01/02/2025
$168,067
23/01/2025
$161,603
15/01/2025
$158,482
28/12/2024
$142,242
25/12/2024
$158,482
25/12/2024
$189,952
23/12/2024
$166,075
19/12/2024
$161,675
20
ID: 5813
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00346
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    44

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. At the same time, the developed educational, social and transport infrastructure will leave you all the advantages of living in a metropolis. Sky Garden is the perfect balance between the natural and urban environment. Transport accessibility: Just 12 minutes walk to Tushinskaya and 15 minutes to Tushinskaya station. By car: 2 km to Volokolamsk highway, 2.5 km to Moscow Ring Road and 15 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: At your service are modern playgrounds: here your children will be happy to climb logs, storm the slides and try not to get wet, running under the streams of the fountain. The Sky Garden is full of opportunities for both young and adults. Activities are provided: master classes in yoga on the English lawn, workout area, bicycle parking. Also at your disposal on the territory of the complex will be: polyclinic, pharmacy, supermarket, recreation area, dry fountain and playground for teenagers. Space for work, equipped with a coffee point and convenient meeting rooms. Also at your service are cafes and restaurants in the commercial cluster. The game room, located in the central lobby, is equipped with a two-storey complex, soft tats, books and games that can captivate children. In each entrance to minus the first floor there are rooms for storing adult and children's bicycles, strollers and scooters. Delicious hot pastries, a restaurant with favorite dishes, a reliable shoe repair shop, an art or sports section for a child, fitness or yoga for you, as well as everything you need for everyday life - there are minutes from your entrance. Inside the project there is a park area of 3.5 hectares with playgrounds and sports grounds, recreation areas, a central square, a dry fountain and a decorative pond. The adjacent embankment is landscaped for leisurely walks and rest by the water We have created all the conditions so that you can maintain yourself in excellent physical shape: a workout area in the fresh air, a yoga area, sports studios, a separate infrastructure for cycling fans and picturesque routers for runners.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 30.3 – 51.9
Price per m², USD 4,396 – 5,827
Apartment price, USD 161,743 – 257,419
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 51.8 – 76.6
Price per m², USD 3,602 – 5,394
Apartment price, USD 231,618 – 357,615
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 55.2 – 99.0
Price per m², USD 3,367 – 4,879
Apartment price, USD 266,357 – 425,407
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 103.2 – 116.4
Price per m², USD 3,277 – 4,288
Apartment price, USD 397,098 – 483,779

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

