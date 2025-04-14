Residential complex ZK Sky Garden

Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. At the same time, the developed educational, social and transport infrastructure will leave you all the advantages of living in a metropolis. Sky Garden is the perfect balance between the natural and urban environment. Transport accessibility: Just 12 minutes walk to Tushinskaya and 15 minutes to Tushinskaya station. By car: 2 km to Volokolamsk highway, 2.5 km to Moscow Ring Road and 15 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: At your service are modern playgrounds: here your children will be happy to climb logs, storm the slides and try not to get wet, running under the streams of the fountain. The Sky Garden is full of opportunities for both young and adults. Activities are provided: master classes in yoga on the English lawn, workout area, bicycle parking. Also at your disposal on the territory of the complex will be: polyclinic, pharmacy, supermarket, recreation area, dry fountain and playground for teenagers. Space for work, equipped with a coffee point and convenient meeting rooms. Also at your service are cafes and restaurants in the commercial cluster. The game room, located in the central lobby, is equipped with a two-storey complex, soft tats, books and games that can captivate children. In each entrance to minus the first floor there are rooms for storing adult and children's bicycles, strollers and scooters. Delicious hot pastries, a restaurant with favorite dishes, a reliable shoe repair shop, an art or sports section for a child, fitness or yoga for you, as well as everything you need for everyday life - there are minutes from your entrance. Inside the project there is a park area of 3.5 hectares with playgrounds and sports grounds, recreation areas, a central square, a dry fountain and a decorative pond. The adjacent embankment is landscaped for leisurely walks and rest by the water We have created all the conditions so that you can maintain yourself in excellent physical shape: a workout area in the fresh air, a yoga area, sports studios, a separate infrastructure for cycling fans and picturesque routers for runners.