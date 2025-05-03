Apartments for sale in Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/30
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$131,230
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/20
LCD Alley Park in the central part of Dagomys, there is a multi-level parking, a swimming po…
$129,933
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Putilkovo, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 18/18
For sale a bright 3-room penthouse with enlarged panoramic windows of 110 m2 in the LCD Novo…
$333,940
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sochi, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
Marine Garden Hotels & Resort 4* 🏛️💎FZ - 214, ESCROU VTB accounts💎VAT refund💎Full cost at DD…
$97,146
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 33/42
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$279,307
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$99,830
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 63.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a comfo…
$185,063
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/10
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​40.9kv. MNA4-meatjedomavomfort-classes "Rodnekvartal…
$111,535
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​47.0kv. MNA16-meatjed-dime-Klassavzhkhk "Prokshino."…
$189,883
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 30/30
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.3 square meters. m on the 30th floor of a …
$259,302
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/13
I am selling an excellent apartment (area 36.4 sq. m. plus 2 balconies of 2.6 sq. m. and 3.1…
$154,993
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​58.9kv. MNA12-meatjedomaFomfort-classes "Prokshino".…
$222,497
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Family mortgage without a rise in cost of 6% per annum! T…
$173,844
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/21
For sale is a 4-room apartment with an area of 67.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$221,369
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 19/25
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$166,765
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/23
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$253,813
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/19
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 77.8 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfo…
$211,170
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$72,486
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/18
$94,996
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 28.7 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$137,892
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 17/17
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 49.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$186,240
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Michurinskoye, Russia
2 room apartment
Michurinskoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale 2-room apartment in a picturesque, quiet, area of the village of Michurinsk…
$41,166
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 13/19
Solded studio, an area of ​​23.5kv. MNA13-meatjeomAcfort-classes "Scandinavia." Swurtsemic p…
$102,024
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$120,047
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/10
The 3-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​62.0kv. Mnu 7-meatjed-like-like class a-classure …
$142,950
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/12
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 24.3 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfo…
$60,256
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/13
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.4 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a bus…
$149,317
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/14
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​40.3 sq. Mnu 8-meatjed-like class a-classure "Scandi…
$154,535
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/12
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 57.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$121,038
Leave a request
Room 5 rooms in Svetly, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Svetly, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale room in the dormitory 13.5 sq.m. Repairs were made, wiring changed. All the furnitu…
$8,862
Leave a request

