Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj

Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the world. Beacon sections form a visual L-shape in buildings, which gives the structure and rhythm of the volumes. Different levels of buildings also work on the feeling of dynamics. The warm color palette of the facades reflects the nature of the Don. In the evenings, the houses are transformed thanks to architectural illumination, standing out favorably against the urban background. Nature has a positive effect on a person at all levels of perception: through vision, smells, sounds, tactile sensations. Not far from the LCD First Donskoi: Ermolinsky Park, Vidnovsky Forest Park, Zhukovsky Park. Transport accessibility: The complex is conveniently located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway (via Vidnoye). The distance to Kashirskoye highway is 12 km. To get to the metro and the center of Moscow allows a developed network of public ground transport routes. The current railway station Kalinin Paveletsky direction in 15-17 minutes walk (in the future IDC-5). Internal infrastructure: The 1st Donskoy project is adjacent to the rapidly developing district, the main infrastructure of which has already developed. In the construction of modern residential complexes in the district there are advantages: a thoughtful and comfortable urban environment is formed here. As for the internal infrastructure, the district will have its own municipal 2 kindergartens and a school, which will help to combine the pleasant with the useful. The territory of the complex is permeated with a whole network of picturesque pedestrian routes that allow you to get to any corner of the area. The main routes, as usual, are “trade”. They pass along shops, cafes and other representatives of commerce and are separated from the carriageway by a green "phyto" - a wall. Also through the river Kupelinka and Pugovichinsky pond with environmentally friendly arrangement of its own embankment. Among the large social facilities, there is a clinic and a shopping center with an adjacent area for public events. Comfort begins with a thoughtful entrance. Through the entrances are filled with light thanks to solid glazing. Entrance to them is from the street and from the courtyard.