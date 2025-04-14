  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sapronovo
  4. Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj

Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj

Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
29/04/2025
$55,725
25/04/2025
$55,633
18/04/2025
$55,522
15/04/2025
$57,065
26/03/2025
$58,607
20/03/2025
$58,510
19/03/2025
$63,613
19/03/2025
$63,325
17/03/2025
$63,133
17/03/2025
$79,727
09/03/2025
$63,133
08/03/2025
$63,781
07/03/2025
$63,517
07/03/2025
$79,727
03/03/2025
$63,517
20/02/2025
$62,681
16/02/2025
$61,677
01/02/2025
$61,242
28/01/2025
$61,189
28/01/2025
$60,419
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5829
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00357
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Leninsky District
  • Town
    Sapronovo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the world. Beacon sections form a visual L-shape in buildings, which gives the structure and rhythm of the volumes. Different levels of buildings also work on the feeling of dynamics. The warm color palette of the facades reflects the nature of the Don. In the evenings, the houses are transformed thanks to architectural illumination, standing out favorably against the urban background. Nature has a positive effect on a person at all levels of perception: through vision, smells, sounds, tactile sensations. Not far from the LCD First Donskoi: Ermolinsky Park, Vidnovsky Forest Park, Zhukovsky Park. Transport accessibility: The complex is conveniently located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway (via Vidnoye). The distance to Kashirskoye highway is 12 km. To get to the metro and the center of Moscow allows a developed network of public ground transport routes. The current railway station Kalinin Paveletsky direction in 15-17 minutes walk (in the future IDC-5). Internal infrastructure: The 1st Donskoy project is adjacent to the rapidly developing district, the main infrastructure of which has already developed. In the construction of modern residential complexes in the district there are advantages: a thoughtful and comfortable urban environment is formed here. As for the internal infrastructure, the district will have its own municipal 2 kindergartens and a school, which will help to combine the pleasant with the useful. The territory of the complex is permeated with a whole network of picturesque pedestrian routes that allow you to get to any corner of the area. The main routes, as usual, are “trade”. They pass along shops, cafes and other representatives of commerce and are separated from the carriageway by a green "phyto" - a wall. Also through the river Kupelinka and Pugovichinsky pond with environmentally friendly arrangement of its own embankment. Among the large social facilities, there is a clinic and a shopping center with an adjacent area for public events. Comfort begins with a thoughtful entrance. Through the entrances are filled with light thanks to solid glazing. Entrance to them is from the street and from the courtyard.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 19.6 – 42.1
Price per m², USD 2,372 – 3,612
Apartment price, USD 55,725 – 134,826
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 42.9 – 64.4
Price per m², USD 2,310 – 3,085
Apartment price, USD 110,085 – 179,773
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 61.9 – 84.3
Price per m², USD 2,176 – 2,852
Apartment price, USD 136,273 – 207,873
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 87.5 – 109.5
Price per m², USD 2,120 – 2,469
Apartment price, USD 186,695 – 234,962

Location on the map

Sapronovo, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$67,864
Residential complex Levada
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$63,968
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,496
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
578 real estate objects 578
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 21–34 m²
97 real estate objects 97
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications