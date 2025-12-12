  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Kommunarka, Russia

Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–123 m²
304 real estate properties 304
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
19.8 – 54.9
126,799 – 289,819
Apartment 2 rooms
35.8 – 85.0
198,916 – 445,687
Apartment 3 rooms
54.9 – 93.2
280,959 – 485,499
Apartment 4 rooms
65.0 – 120.8
313,389 – 494,344
Apartment 5 rooms
123.0
537,819
Developer
A101
